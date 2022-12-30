Panthers Reacts results, Week 17: Are the Panthers headed in the right direction?

The Panthers picked up their sixth win of the year in a 37-23 victory over the Lions in Week 16, and are still in control of their destiny in the NFC South race as they prepare to take on the Buccaneers in Week 17 on Sunday afternoon.

As we do every week, a few days ago we asked you if you believe the team is headed in the right direction as they approach the final two games of the regular season to fight for their playoff lives. The results are now in, and after a dominant win last week that saw the Panthers break franchise record for rushing yards and total yards in a single game, fan confidence has jumped to 80 percent, which is 38 points higher than last week’s result.

The Panthers’ playoff formula is simple: win their two remaining games (road games against the Buccaneers and Saints) and they win the NFC South. With the Panthers still in the playoff hunt this late in the year it would make sense to see a lot of fan confidence down the stretch, and after last week’s win over the Lions that is the expected result.

I’m not surprised to see the confidence number go up as much as it did considering the Panthers dominated the Lions last week and are still in control of their playoff fate. Sure, they have to win two straight games to close out the year at 8-9 and are benefiting from a terrible NFC South division, but the fact that the Panthers are actually in the hunt this late in the year should count for something after two straight 5-12 finishes under Matt Rhule.

I don’t know if the Panthers will win out and win the division or not, but I do feel like they’ve fully bought into the philosophy that interim head coach Steve Wilks is selling, and at the very least they’re making things exciting in December/January for a change. That’s enough for me to have confidence they’re finally starting to turn things around.

What do you think, Panthers fans? Are you still confident in the direction the Panthers are going? Do you think they have a chance to win the division and host a playoff game? Feel free to discuss your thoughts on the results of this week’s survey in the comments, and please make sure you sign up for future surveys so your voice is heard!

