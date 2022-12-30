Panthers vs Buccaneers: 5 more questions with Bucs Nation

The Carolina Panthers are traveling to the distant, not deep, south destination of Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers in what is effectively the NFC South title game. The Bucs and the Saints will technically still be alive in the division if the Panthers win, but Carolina would be in first place entering the last week of the season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to lock up their division lead and home playoff game with a win over the Panthers. These are painfully different circumstances from their last meeting. The Panthers entered their Week 7 game in Carolina as a 1-5 team that had recently fired their head coach and the Bucs were sitting at 3-3, already the heavy favorites to take the division.

The Panthers win that week was the first of the Steve Wilks era and started the process that brings us all here today to watch a 5-5 Panthers team (since Wilks promotion) play for a division title.

To get an idea of how the Bucs never ran away with the division and how the Panthers might snatch it away from them, I reached back out to Gil Arcia over at Bucs Nation. Read on for his thoughts on Tom Brady, the Tampa rushing defense, and why the odds for this game are so damn close.

Brady has had eight turnovers (six interceptions, two fumbles lost) in the last three weeks while leading his team to a 49-85 point differential in that time, is it safe to say that he is has finally lost focus on the game in front of him?

It’s not so much the focus, but rather some of the decision making from him has been a head scratcher. Yes, even the future Hall of Famer should be scrutinized for his play as of late — and honestly all season long. He appears to be set on targeting specific receivers on routes rather than go through his progressions as he has done so well previously. Several weeks back, Pro Football Focus charted his throws and Brady has had his worst season to date with off-target throws and near interceptions as well as the most throws short of the sticks in his career (while also near the top of the league in these categories). Some didn’t believe it to be true then but are seeing that now transpire before their eyes as those bad throws are now catching up to him.

Many point to a lack of confidence in a banged up offensive line where he is quick to throw to a receiver for fear of getting hit. However, even when he has time, his throws are off the mark and resulting in interceptions and incompletions. There is some talk as well of his shoulder pain being a factor, but that continues to be a topic that is not being addressed. Regardless of what the explanation or excuse is, this isn’t the same Brady so many people are used to seeing.

The Bucs, for who knows how many weeks in a row now, have looked anemic for most of a game just to start looking like a Super Bowl winning Juggernaut when they slip into their hurry up offense at the end of the fourth quarter. What’s driving that change, why can’t they harness it earlier, and what can the Panthers do to stop it?

Head coach Todd Bowles has been answering that same question while also mentioning it as a form of a question himself. In reality, it’s hard for any team to sustain a hurry up offense throughout a game consistently and often hence why we don’t see it as often as many would like. But I question the timing of when they do. There have been a couple instances where they have gone to that to start a game or when they head into halftime and have seen some success. Then they come out flat to start the second half, like clockwork. It works because it gives Brady the opportunity to dissect a defense’s personnel and hit a lot of underneath throws where a defense naturally plays back to keep the opposition in front of them. Carolina can be successful against it when playing man, and the game against the Bengals a couple weeks back proves that to be the recipe to stop it or at least slow down Brady.

Y’all have gone, in two weeks, from Donovan Smith to Josh Wells to Brandon Walton at left tackle. Smith wasn’t exactly highly thought of by Bucs fans and the rest are the guys who couldn’t beat him out for the job when healthy. What’s the expectation for the left tackle position on Sunday, both in terms of who will start and how they might perform against a Brian Burns whose path to the playoffs goes right through their shoes?

Donovan Smith has been very good since Brady has come in and Brady has done nothing but rave about him. This season, however, is a different story. Whatever the issue or issues have been or were for Smith throughout 2022 may have come up to him now as there is no timetable for when he’ll return at “100-percent.” Wells and Walton have actually played OK when in at left tackle. The team prefers to have Smith there but it’s not just him, the whole offensive line has seen their fair share of struggles all season long.

As for the game this Sunday, the team has hope Smith returns. But if not, we’re likely to see Walton in there. Yet, an even bigger concern is right tackle Tristan Wirfs re-injuring his ankle this past Sunday. Bucs could very likely be without both starting tackles on Sunday.

The Panthers only current recipe for victory, the one that now has them hilariously in contention for a playoff spot, relies heavily on the running game. Exclusively, if we’re being honest. How has the Bucs rushing defense held up through 15 games this season? The Steelers held the Panthers to 21 yards on 16 carries in Week 15, the Lions allowed 320 yards and three touchdowns on 43 carries in Week 16. Which end of the spectrum will the Bucs end up on?

It’s incredibly hard to predict which version of the Buccaneers run defense we’ll see. They are an inconsistent bunch in this department and the reason for that is linebackers missing their gap assignments and other defensive players forgetting how to tackle. But, when Tampa Bay is down nose tackle Vita Vea, it shows. Teams appear to run against the Buccaneers much easier when he is out of the lineup. Unfortunately there is a chance he misses this game, too, marking his third consecutive game missed due to a hurt calf. If he plays, he won’t be 100-percent and will more than likely be limited. Tampa Bay gave up over 120 yards rushing this past week and may see a similar outcome on Sunday.

Speaking of playoff games, this basically is one. The winner of this week’s game will be the odds on favorite to win the NFC South and host the top wild card seed. Draftkings Sportsbook opened this game with the Bucs as 5.5 point home favorites. At time of writing on Tuesday, that had already dropped to having the Bucs as 3 point favorites. Virtually a coin flip. There are so many questions here:

How has no one run away with this division when everyone has—and is threatening to finish the season with—a losing record?

Can the NFC South convince the NFL to institute relegation?

Will Tom Brady finally retire rather than be part of this mess again?

But how about we keep it simple. With e-Vegas getting nervous about this game and no one being confident in it, what do you think is going to happen on Sunday?

It’s the same song and dance every single week this season, where the Bucs are favored and end up playing a lackluster offensive game. There has been nothing about the 2022 Tampa Bay offense that yells “They will certainly cover” or “They will blow the spread wide open.” I expect the oddsmakers to bring it even closer if Smith is said to miss the game. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Carolina win this game because that is what the Buccaneers have been all season long, an underperforming bunch. I’ll pick the Panthers over the Bucs 20-16.