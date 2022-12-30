Week 17 NFL Picks and playoff elimination guide, powered by Tallysight

After weeks of somehow discussing the Carolina Panthers playoff chances in the 2022-23 NFL Season, the moment has finally arrived that will make or break this season. The 6-9 Panthers are traveling to Florida to take on the 7-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game that will essentially decide the NFC South title race.

How to get into the playoffs

If the Panthers win they assume first place in the division while their overall record would be tied with the Bucs. They would then have to beat the Saints or have the Bucs lose to the Falcons in Week 18 to actually win the division title. There is no result this week that guarantees a division title for the Panthers.

If the Panthers tie the Bucs then they have to beat the Saints and have the Bucs lose to the Falcons in Week 18 to win the title. If they tie, beat the Saints, and watch the Bucs beat the Falcons in Week 18 then they will be stuck in second place of the NFC South but still have wild card hopes as explained here.

Elimination scenarios

The Panthers will be eliminated from the division title race and all wild card contention if they lose to the Buccaneers.

The Panthers will be eliminated from wild card contention if the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, or Seattle Seahawks win this week or if the Washington Commanders win or tie.

The picks

The bad news for the Panthers is that we are all picking, multiple times over, for Carolina to be eliminated from wild card contention by virtue of the results of other games. Only our esteemed editor Bradley Smith is picking for the Panthers to be eliminated from playoff contention entirely.

The good news for the Panthers is that we have been extremely unreliable in make game picks on a week to week basis, so they really shouldn’t pay us much mind here.

