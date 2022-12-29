Cowboys vs Titans ‘Thursday Night Football’ picks, powered by Tallysight

We’re almost done with Thursday Night Football in the 2022 NFL season, and of course the NFL waits until the penultimate week to break an actually good match up. The Dallas Cowboys have their eyes set on a division title as they chase the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Tennessee Titans are in a fight for their playoff lives. Tennessee is one game behind a wild card berth and only half a game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars, who currently are in first place in the AFC South.

On paper, the 11-4 Cowboys should wipe the floor with the 7-8 Titans. Both teams are motivated by a degree of pride in their playoff pursuits, even though the Cowboys are guaranteed at least a wild card spot and the Titans, win or lose tonight, are playing the Jaguars for the division title next week. This week doesn’t really matter, but both teams should be hungry to win it.

Unfortunately for the Titans, they lost starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill last week to an ankle injury. Re-enter former Panthers draft crush Malik Willis. Willis has started three games across this season and put up rather forgettable numbers. Fans are split between wanting to see more of him and wanting to tank to draft a quarterback in 2023.

Willis may or may not still put it all together and live up to the ceiling implied by his athletic talent, but the 2022 Cowboys aren’t going to be the easiest opponents for him to gain traction against. You can guess how we all picked this game.

News broke this afternoon that Joshua Dobbs is expected to start this game over Willis. The Titans signed Dobbs off of the Detroit Lions practice squad last week. This move has caused a great deal of speculation in any every possibility from the Titans having lost confidence in Willis’ future to the Titans trying to protect Willis for next week’s Jaguars game that will be for the division title regardless of this week’s results.

