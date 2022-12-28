D’Onta Foreman named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

D’Onta Foreman has been the engine of the Carolina Panthers ever since getting the opportunity to start seven games ago. As Foreman has rushed, so have the Panthers fared. After putting up only nine yards on ten carries against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Foreman responded last week with 165 yards on 21 carries. He picked up 7.86 yards per rush on his way to picking up NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Since taking over the lead back role after the Christian McCaffrey trade, Foreman has run for 774 yards and five touchdowns over nine games. That has him on pace for just under 1,000 yards on the season, a milestone he could easily eclipse if the Panthers are able to repeat their efforts against the Lions in the last two weeks of the season.

Foreman is the first active 2022 Carolina Panther to earn NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Both Christian McCaffrey (Week 8) and Baker Mayfield (Week 14) won that honor after leaving the team. Foreman is the third Panther to win any Player of the Week honor in the NFC this season, after Brian Burns won NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 12 and kicker Eddie Piñeiro won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 14.