The Panthers have signed Josh Norman to the practice squad

Amidst a triumphant win over the Detroit Lions, bad news arose for the Panthers toward the end of the game. Star cornerback Jaycee Horn broke his wrist, and is reportedly heading for surgery, with no prognosis beyond that, Steve Wilks said today. That leaves the Panthers with just CJ Henderson, Keith Taylor, and TJ Carrie healthy at corner, though Myles Hartsfield should play a role at nickel corner with both starting safeties now healthy. Reinforcements could be on the way, however.

Josh Norman working out for #Panthers todayhttps://t.co/wT5EaCjOpB — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 26, 2022

Now I know what you’re thinking; why now? Josh Norman hasn’t been on an NFL roster this season, his last football snaps being played for a very good 49ers defense in 2021. While Norman certainly isn’t going to be the top star we all remember fondly (or not fondly depending on how you view his exit) from 2015, he doesn’t have to be. He forced 7 fumbles last season for that team (a career high), and currently Carolina will be lacking their biggest difference maker in Horn for the foreseeable future. Horn’s impact on this defense is unmatched, but a guy with a nose for creating turnovers will be a welcome presence for this young and relatively unproven group at corner going forward.’

I hope Jaycee Horn can make a miraculous comeback and recovery from wrist surgery, but should he need to recover, I can’t think of many better options this late in the season to come in and start. Norman has the benefit of being familiar with Steve Wilks and his defensive schemes, which are basically the same as Ron Rivera’s were in Carolina minus a bit more aggression with blitzing.

I personally would enjoy getting to see Norman in Panthers colors once again, should the team pull the trigger. What are your thoughts, Panthers fans?

Update: The Panthers have signed Josh Norman