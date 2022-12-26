Panthers open as 5.5-point road underdogs against the Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers broke franchise records for rushing yards and total yards in a dominant win over the Lions in Week 16, but the oddsmakers don’t have much confidence they can win their biggest challenge of the 2022 season as the Panthers are 5.5-point home underdogs against the Buccaneers heading into Week 17, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently set at 41 points.

The Panthers are 6-9 after beating the Lions and are still alive in the NFC South race. The Bucs are now 7-8 after beating the Cardinals in overtime last night, so it’s a little surprising the oddsmakers are favoring the Bucs as much as they are in this one.

The Bucs have lost two of their last three games to give the Panthers a chance to steal the NFC South title from them, and the Panthers have won three of their last four games to keep things interesting. The Panthers won the first meeting between the two teams in a 21-3 victory in Week 7, so if Carolina can play Sunday’s game the same way they played the first time these two teams met, the NFC title race will come down to the last day of the season with both teams having a chance to win.

This week’s odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can also find the odds for every NFL game.