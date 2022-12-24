Panthers vs Lions Week 16 preview: Three storylines to watch

The Carolina Panthers are set to take on the Detroit Lions at home this afternoon. The NFL knows a lot of you are home for the holidays and didn’t want to deprive you of a prime activity that you could enjoy with your families without actually speaking to them. It helps for Panthers fans that this game is a de facto playoff game.

A win today keeps their infinitesimal Wild Card hopes alive and, more seriously, keeps them in control of their own destiny in the NFC South. The most important game is next week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the Lions represent the first, necessary step along the rest of their path towards the post season.

Not only is a win here all but necessary, the Lions are a test for a Panthers team that is struggling to find an identity that they can be proud of. 26th in the league at stopping third down conversions is nothing to hang your hat on, not even if you rebrand it as 7th in the league at allowing them. The Panthers know they both want and have to be a run first team, ready to impose their will on another team’s defense while taking it away from opposing offenses at the same time.

That script was flipped last week in a confidence shaking loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Lions are a better team than the Steelers right now. They won’t provide an easy bounce back game and cannot, themselves, afford to overlook the Panthers as they chase their own wild card aspirations.

Here are the three things I’m looking for in Week 16 as the Panthers test themselves against the Lions:

The hot hand

The Panthers were poised to beat a struggling Steelers team, move into first place in their division, and become the hot, under the radar team for this year’s playoffs. Maybe they wouldn’t have been expected to go anywhere, but there would have been a certain buzz about them.

Instead, the lost convincingly to a well-coached, but generally bad team and the Detroit Lions are the ones riding a three-game winning streak with their eyes on a wild card berth in a couple weeks.

The main reason for the Panthers loss last week was an absolute inability to get the running game going. Chuba Hubbard was mildly more efficient than D’Onta Foreman, but neither was notably effective against a swarming Steelers front seven.

The hot hand here doesn’t question whether or not McAdoo will be blindly loyal to Foreman if Hubbard or even Raheem Blackshear are having a better day, but rather whether or not he will be willing to bend away from the running game if Sam Darnold is proving unexpectedly more effective on offense.

An identity is one thing, but there is no honor at this point in the season in going down with a sinking ship. The Lions know what McAdoo wants to do with the running game and will be expecting to see that early and often. If the Panthers aren’t able to overcome the Lions run defense by sheer will alone, will the offense find the flexibility to perform in other capacities? They didn’t last week.

This will speak not just to the Panthers ability to win this game, but also to their potential to make any noise at all in January.

Mistakes, and the art of forgiving them

The flip side of being willing to trust Darnold is, well. being willing to trust Darnold. While the Panthers are looking to get back into the form that earned their first road win in a year two weeks ago, they still have a looming spectre that could doom all of their efforts. Sam Darnold has not thrown an interception in three starts this season. That’s not the Sam we grew to know and love last year.

These Panthers haven’t yet shown the ability to overcome self inflicted wounds. The Lions are tied in seventh place in the league with a +4 turnover differential, but are only tied in eighteenth place with ten interceptions on the season. They are with the Panthers and a small host of other teams in a six-way tie. They aren’t a huge threat, but one poor game by a quarterback could vault them into the top ten of that ranking.

The Panthers are going to stick to their run-first mentality to continue to shield Darnold from the opportunity to have that poor of a game, but that will also limit their opportunities to make up for lost possessions if and when they come.

Simply put, the coaches certainly have to be willing to trust to Darnold to win a game if they want to go anywhere this season—let alone stay in Charlotte in 2023—but all the faith in the world will only give Darnold the opportunity to either score or turn the ball over.

He will, at some point, make a seemingly game breaking mistake. The question we’re watching to answer is whether or not Darnold is currently capable of owning and surpassing the consequences of that mistake.

Third down conversions

This is a little grittier than the “can the team function” questions from earlier. The Carolina Panthers are notoriously bad at defending on third downs. Soft zones and an inopportunely porous front seven have allowed opposing offense to convert short and long third downs alike. Honestly, it is kind of a shock that there are six teams in professional football who are worse at defending third downs than the Panthers. They are actually worse on offense, as well. They allow a 43.5% conversion rate while only accomplishing a 29.2% conversion rate themselves, ‘good’ for 30th in the league.

The Lions, have been significantly better on offense. They convert 42.3% of their their third down opportunities, good for 11th in the league. On defense, they are one of the six teams worse than the Panthers at defending third downs this season. They are ranked 30th on the subject, allowing opposing offenses a 48.2% conversion rate.

What does this mean? Well, it could be a sloppy, heavily offensive affair that the Lions have a slight edge in. However, it is more likely that one of these two teams will be able to clean up their act on defense and gain a significant advantage.

Predicting which team might gain that advantage is nearly impossible. That’s why the line for this game at Draftkings Sportsbook is holding the Lions as only 2.5-point favorites three hours before kickoff. It’s essentially a toss up.

Watch third downs closely in the first half. The comparative rates at halftime could well predict the winner, but also keep an eye on whether or not a team’s conversions or defenses seem flukey, lucky, or simply well executed. Second half adjustments are possible, if not commonly effective.

More than anything—short of the score, I suppose—third down conversion rate is going to be the key to a game where the Panthers will, once again, try to limit possessions by leaning on their ostensibly strong rushing attack.