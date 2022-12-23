Y’all ready to get weird?

The 2022 Carolina Panthers are still technically contending for both a wildcard berth or the NFC South division title in Week 16. This is after, as some of you may recall, they fired former head coach Matt Rhule after going 1-4 through Week 5.

Let’s talk scenarios first, then we’ll get on to our picks for the week.

The NFC South

The Carolina Panthers still control their own destiny in the NFC South. Win every week and they will have clear claim to the division title. A loss to the Lions muddles things if the Bucs also lose to the Arizona Cardinals in what is expected to be Trace McSorley’s first NFL start. History suggests that Tom Brady should make short work of an opposing rookie thrust into the limelight late in the season. More recent history, some might call it the present, suggests that Brady is no kind of dependable and anything can happen.

Basically, watch the Panthers game this week and root for them to win. Keep an eye on the Bucs game and root for them to lose. There isn’t that much different right now from any other week, except the stakes are higher than normal.

The Falcons play the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens and the Saints play the Browns. The Panthers can’t afford to lose if either of those teams win and still be, and I can’t believe I am writing this, serious contenders. We’ll talk more about this next week if either team pulls out a miracle.

Recap: Panthers, yay. Bucs, boo. Falcons and Saints, bless their hearts. Everybody got it?

The wildcard picture

Since the NFL has expanded the wildcard format for the playoffs to include three wildcard teams, the Carolina Panthers have not been eliminated from contention for one of those spots. They are still technically competing for an earned playoff berth. Some say that is the best kind of competing.

The Panthers have little wiggle room in this scenario. They absolutely have to win two-and-a-half of their remaining three games. That would put them at seven-and-a-half to eight wins on the season. The Washington Commanders are currently holding pace to hold the third wildcard spot and already have seven-and-a-half wins. We’ll come back to this.

The Panthers don’t just need to win a lot, they need the Commanders, the Seahawks, the Packers, and the Lions to lose. The Seahawks and the Lions are at seven wins, while the Packers are just one ahead of the Panthers at six.

The Panthers hold the head-to-head tie breaker over the Seahawks and thus need them to have no better than a 1-2 record down the stretch to keep Carolina in contention in this increasingly obtuse and unlikely scenario. The Seahawks play the Kansas City Chiefs this week.

The Lions game this week is of paramount importance. A Panthers loss eliminates them immediately from the wildcard picture. A Panthers win would give them the tiebreaker over the Lions such that they could both finish the season 8-9 and the Panthers would enter the playoffs over the Lions. This allows the Lions to beat the Packers in Week 18.

The Packers get awkward. At 6-8, they have the most room for success without eliminating the Panthers from contention. Their first tie breaker is record within the NFC. The Packers are 5-5 with two games left to play in the NFC, the Panthers are 4-5 with three NFC games remaining. We’ll spot the Panthers the Lions win for the sake of argument (because they are eliminated with a loss) and call this a tie for now.

The next tie breaker in the event of matched overall and conference records would be record against common opponents. Currently, these teams will be tied in that metric with a Panthers win this weekend. The Packers are currently 2-2 against common opponents with one game left to play against the Lions. The Panthers are 1-2, with the Lions and Bucs still on their table. The Panthers have to beat the Lions for any of this to be relevant, which would, again, both tie their records against common opponents, their records in the conference, and possibly their overall record (Packers play the Dolphins this weekend, a likely loss). That leaves the Bucs game next week and the Lions-Packers game on January 8th to decide this.

If all of that remains tied, the strength of victories comes into play. Simply put, the team with the better point differential makes it. The Panthers are currently at -37 on the season against the Packers’ -28. There is plenty of room for that to shift and this is likely as tiebreakers will go.

Their is a path to an 8-9 Panthers team edging out an 8-9 Packers team, but the simpler path is for the 8-9 Panthers team to simply top a 7-8-1 Packers team or worse.

This brings us back to the Commanders. They have a 4-5-1 record in the NFC with remaining games against the 49ers and the Cowboys. They have to lose both of those games for this to be relevant, so the Panthers would, ultimately, have the tiebreaker here in the event they tie one of their remaining three games and are competing for the last wildcard spot with a host of other 7-8-1 teams.

On to the picks

Sorry about that.

That was a lot of words for increasingly unlikely scenarios. The key to it all for Panthers fans is that Carolina has to beat Detroit this weekend. Otherwise they are left to the whims of the rest of the NFL. You can also, if it makes you feel better, root for losses from the Commanders, the Seahawks, the Packers, and the entire NFC South.

