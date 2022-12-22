Panthers Reacts results, Week 16: Are the Panthers headed in the right direction?

The Panthers fell short at home in a 24-16 loss to the Steelers in Week 15, but they are somehow still in control of their destiny in the NFC South race as they prepare to take on the Lions in Week 16 on Saturday afternoon.

As we do every week, a few days ago we asked you if you believe the team is headed in the right direction as they approach the final three games of the regular season to fight for their playoff lives. The results are now in, and after a setback against Pittsburgh last week, fan confidence has fallen to 42 percent, which is a whopping 43 points lower than last week’s result.

The Panthers’ playoff formula is simple: win their three remaining games (vs. Lions, at Buccaneers, at Saints) and they win the NFC South. With the Panthers still in the playoff hunt this late in the year it would make sense to see a lot of fan confidence down the stretch, but after last week’s loss to the Steelers that is not the case.

I’m a little surprised to see the confidence number go down as much as it did considering the Panthers are still in control of their fate. Sure, they have to win three straight games to close out the year at 8-9 and are benefiting from a terrible NFC South division, but the fact that the Panthers are actually in the hunt this late in the year should count for something after two straight 5-12 finishes under Matt Rhule.

I don’t know if the Panthers will win out and win the division or not, but I do feel like they’ve fully bought into the philosophy that interim head coach Steve Wilks is selling, and at the very least they’re making things exciting in December/January for a change. That’s enough for me to have confidence they’re finally starting to turn things around. Well, at least for now.

What do you think, Panthers fans? Are you still confident in the direction the Panthers are going? Do you think they have a chance to win the division and host a playoff game? Feel free to discuss your thoughts on the results of this week’s survey in the comments, and please make sure you sign up for future surveys so your voice is heard!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Carolina Panthers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.