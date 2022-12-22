Jaguars vs Jets ‘Thursday Night Football’ picks, powered by Tallysight

Why does the NFL insist on putting their least compelling match ups on the weirdest day of the week? The Jacksonville Jaguars are headed north to take on the New York Jets. Future Carolina Panthers quarterback and second overall pick from the 2021 draft Zach Wilson is set to start again in place of currently injured and former 171st overall pick from the 2018 draft quarterback Mike White.

The Jets have lost their season and are absolutely floundering at quarterback. The Jaguars, meanwhile, are one game out of the AFC South lead at 6-7 with two divisional games left to play. Sound familiar?

The disparity and talent and motivation here should be enough to help the Jags sail to an easy win. Not even the weather is trying to help the Jets, as their temperatures will be relatively mild for this time of year. Winter Storm Elliott won’t arrive in the area until Sunday.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook (where you can check out odds for tonight’s game), we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.