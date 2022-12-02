Panthers Reacts results, Week 13: Are the Panthers headed in the right direction?

The Panthers picked up their fourth win of the season in a 23-10 victory over the Broncos in Week 12. As a result, the Panthers have improved to 4-8 on the season and are tied with the Saints for last place in the NFC South.

As we do every week, a few days ago we asked you if you believe the team is headed in the right direction as they take a week off after a grueling 12-week start to the season.

The results are now in, and thanks the team’s win over the Broncos, fan confidence is up from last week’s total: it’s up to 73 percent, which is a 40-point increase from last week’s result.

It’s not really a surprise that fan confidence goes up after the Panthers win a game, especially when they win one as thoroughly as they did last week, so I’m not shocked to see fan confidence so high this week. Fan confidence will probably stay the same next week since the Panthers don’t have a game on Sunday, but we’ll see how fans are feeling after their Week 14 matchup with the Seahawks on Dec. 11.

What do you think, Panthers fans? Are you still confident in the direction the Panthers are going? Do you think Steve Wilks can turn things around, or are the Panthers in play for the No. 1 overall pick? Feel free to discuss your thoughts on the results of this week’s survey in the comments, and please make sure you sign up for future surveys so your voice is heard!

