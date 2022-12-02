Keep Sounding: Ravens/Broncos recap, season review for the bye week

We have mercifully made it to the Carolina Panthers bye week. Thankfully they sent us into the week off with a commanding win over the Denver Broncos. We recap that among some other stuff listed below:

The Panthers lost a brutally boring game against the Ravens since we know you all were sad you didn’t get to hear us talk about it. We spend like five minutes on it though because the past is the past.

More time on the win over the Broncos because that game was more fun

It was especially fun because it was over Russell Wilson, who is very fun to talk trash about, which we do

Sam Darnold’s contributions to the win

Shout outs to defensive standouts over the past couple of weeks

What the roster looks like after two thirds of a season to evaluate it

Strengths and weaknesses at different position groups

What do the Panthers do in the offseason assuming the season continues in the direction we think

LINK TO SHOW

Listen and subscribe on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.