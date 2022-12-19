‘Monday Night Football’ Week 15 picks, powered by Tallysight

Week 15 is lumbering to a close with the Los Angeles Rams set to visit the Green Bay Packers. If you told me about this game last season I would have thought it could be an exciting game with heavy playoff implications. Instead, we’re being treated to a 4-9 team on the road against a 5-8 team. Woohoo.

The temperature at kick off will be 18°F with a chance of light snow showers in the fourth quarter. It will be 63°F and sunny at the Rams home stadium at that same time. If I had to bed (and I absolutely do not have to) I’d err on the side of the home team who is used to this kind of weather.

