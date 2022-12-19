The Week 16 NFC South playoff picture

First things first, the race for the NFC South title is still anybody’s to win. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hold a significant lead, but the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, and Atlanta Falcons are all still alive at 5-9 each heading into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

Everybody but the Saints lost last week, which hardly affected the standings at all. The Bucs are leading the division at 6-8, while the remaining teams are all tied in overall record at 5-9. Due to divisional records, the Panthers are in second place, the Saints third, and the Falcons are now honorably holding up last place.

Here are your current NFC South standings:

The numbers above are the team’s records followed by their (divisional records).

The long story short is that the division is the Bucs to lose. They need to beat the Panthers and win one other game to guarantee the title and it’s accompanying playoff berth. The Panthers need to win out to make the playoffs. Those are the only remaining scenarios in the NFC South that don’t involve another team having to lose x number of games.

What remains just gets more and more silly. My favorite two are that if the Panthers beat the Bucs and no one else, there is a chance for a four-way tie in the division at 6-11, which would see the Panthers as NFC South champions due to tiebreakers. The next best is in the event the Panthers tie the Buccaneers on New Year’s Day. That scenario leaves open the possibility for the Panthers to win the division at 7-9-1.

The holidays are supposed to be for reminiscing about the good old days and the hints here of 2014 fit that bill to a T.

From here, we’ll break down the NFC South race in terms of each team’s route to the divisional crown:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 16: at Arizona Cardinals

Week 17: vs Carolina Panthers

Week 18: at Atlanta Falcons

For all that the Bucs have the lead in the division, it is by no means safe ground. They have to win one more game than the Panthers, including the game against the Panthers, to make the playoffs.

Their schedule looks immeasurably easier today than it did a week ago. The Cardinals lost last week to the Denver Broncos and the Falcons dropped one to the Saints in Desmond Ridder’s first start at quarterback. The Bucs, meanwhile, put up a good first half against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Absolutely nothing is certain, but the Bucs do seem like the safest best to actually win this division.

The Carolina Panthers

Week 16: vs Detroit Lions

Week 17: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 18: at New Orleans Saints

“Win and we’re in” is the best mantra Panthers fans can have for the next three weeks. They have to win one more game than the Bucs to win the division. Based on the Bucs schedule, the only opportunity for that may well be the game against the Bucs in Week 17.

Technically, the Panthers only have to win half a game more than the Bucs by the end of the season to win the division. A Bucs loss in either Week 16 or Week 18 and a Bucs-Panthers tie would also send the Panthers to the playoffs. We’re not that lucky.

A loss to the Lions this weekend likely, but not definitively, ends the Panthers postseason aspirations. That won’t be surprising, but it has been a hell of a ride these past two weeks regardless.

The New Orleans Saints

Week 16: at Cleveland Browns

Week 17: at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 18: vs Carolina Panthers

If the Bucs go 1-2 or worse and the Panthers go 2-1 or worse, then the Saints have an opportunity to win the division by winning out. If either the Bucs or the Panthers hit the “worse” in the previous sentence then the Saints could go 2-1 and still take the division. As the only team in the NFC South to win in Week 15, they are the only team to have improved their standing in the race for the division title.

That’s about it. They have no path to beating either the Panthers or the Bucs divisional records and so no path to break any ties in their favor between those two teams. They currently have a 2-3 division record with one game left to play against Carolina. The Panthers and the Bucs have each already won three divisional games, so the Panthers at Buccaneers game will necessarily leave at least one of those two teams with at least 3.5 divisional wins.

The Atlanta Falcons

Week 16: at Baltimore Ravens

Week 17: vs Arizona Cardinals

Week 18: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Falcons playoff hopes have both feet firmly planted in the grave and are peering over the lip at the dirt pile, wondering when somebody is going to swing by and start shoveling. Their loss to the New Orleans Saints narrowed their options to just simply winning.

If the Falcons win at least two of their remaining games, the odds of which depend entirely on Lamar Jackson’s health this week, then they could go to the playoffs if they also finish with a better record than the Bucs and the Panthers.

Similar to the Saints, their most likely tie breaker scenarios are against the Bucs and the Panthers and the Falcons would lose to both.

The absurd

If you’re really sick, the Saints could technically finish the season tied with the Falcons and ahead of both the Bucs and the Panthers in the standings. Right now, the Saints would win the tiebreaker based on divisional record, but that could change by the end of the season.

If the Saints go 2-1 with a loss to the Panthers, the Falcons go 2-1 with a win over the Bucs, the Panthers go 1-2 with a win over the Bucs, and the Bucs go 0-3, then the Saints and Falcons would be tied at 7-9 overall with a 2-4 NFC South record. The Saints would still take the division in this scenario as they swept the Falcons in 2022.

Where does that leave us?

Still amidst total chaos.

Every dumb tie based scenario you can think of is still alive. The Bucs certainly have the inside track on the division title, but no team in the NFC South can be trusted to behave predictably.

We may well not know who wins this division until Week 18, but the paths for each team to win are narrowing with each game played. No team can be eliminated this week, even if the Bucs win and everybody else loses. Week 17 is the earliest that any (or all) teams can be eliminated from contention for the NFC South.