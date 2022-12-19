Monday Morning Optimist: We’re not dead yet

Winning streak? Check.

Win on the road? Check.

Play meaningful games in December? Check.

Win a high stakes game at home against the Steelers? Oh.

It is no secret that Steve Wilks had the Carolina Panthers looking at this week as a de facto playoff game. That’s part of why it hurt so much to watch them lose convincingly to an ostensibly bad Pittsburgh Steelers team.

The rest of the why was because that “bad” team thoroughly dominated the Panthers at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. They ran at will, while holding the Panthers to 21 yards rushing. That was ten yards from Chuba Hubbard, nine yards from D’Onta Foreman, and two from Sam Darnold, split across 16 (!) carries. For you stat nerds out there, that comes out to an incredible 1.3 yards per carry.

It was a sad performance for a team that was beginning to carry itself with pride again. Their response to this will be telling, but it is telling enough that one of the few bright spots for the Panthers was quarterback play from Sam Darnold. He was, for the record, just a little above OK.

Still, that was last week. The Panthers are on to the Detroit Lions. Not only because that’s what is next, but also because that still has room to be a meaningful game in December.

That’s right, the Carolina Panthers are still in second place in the NFC South. Every relevant team in the division lost yesterday, so the standings didn’t shift. The only real change for the Panthers is that their margin for error has shrunk.

We’ll detail updated playoff scenarios later in the week. For now, let’s focus on the fact that the Panthers are still one game outside of the division lead with three games to play.

That’s an impossible thing to think about for a team that is 5-9 and just got punched in the mouth by Mitch “Mr Biscuit” Trubisky and friends, yet it is the only thing that matters until the season is over.

So, winning streak? That could start this week.

Win on the road? Next week, in an all important game in Tampa Bay.

Play meaningful games in December? Still true.

Heck, the Panthers have a shot at playing a meaningful game in January. The last time they did that was January 7th, 2018. That was the wildcard loss to the New Orleans Saints. This is the closest the Panthers have been to relevant in five seasons. We thought they were dangerous and they still might be. Still want optimism? Hold your breath (metaphorically, please) and see how this team responds next week against a better Detroit Lions team. That will tell us everything we need to know.