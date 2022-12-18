Panthers open as 3-point home underdogs against the Lions

The Carolina Panthers dropped an important game at home against the Steelers in Week 15, and the oddsmakers don’t have much confidence they can turn their fortunes around as the Panthers are 3-point home underdogs against the Lions heading into Week 16, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently set at 44 points.

The Panthers are 5-9 after losing to the Steelers, but are still in the NFC South race after the Buccaneers lost to the Bengals. The Lions are now 7-7 after winning six of their last seven games, so it’s no surprise the oddsmakers would favor Detroit in this one.

The Lions are coming off a win over the Jets in Week 15 currently in second place in the NFC North. The Panthers have won two of their last three games and are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, so if Carolina can handle the pressure of trying to keep up with the Bucs there is a chance Panthers fans will be happy after this one ends.

