Panthers 16 Steelers 24: Panthers outclassed at home by Steelers in Week 15 loss

The Panthers came into today’s game against the Steelers with a faint hope of winning the NFC South if they could pull off a win to keep up with the Buccaneers in a divisional race that no one wants to win, but they simply couldn’t get the job done and fell to 5-9 on the season after being thoroughly dominated at the line of scrimmage by Pittsburgh in today’s frustrating 24-16 loss.

The Panthers clinched their fifth straight losing season with today’s loss, and it’s disappointing to see Carolina dominated in the run game the way they were by the Steelers today. Carolina struggled in the run game on both sides of the ball: They couldn’t run the football on offense, and the defense couldn’t stop the Steelers from running the ball at will all afternoon. Sam Darnold couldn’t make up the difference for the offense with his arm, and despite a valiant comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, the Panthers once again came up short in a game they desperately needed to win.

The Panthers have three more games left this season: a home game against the Lions in Week 16, and then back-to-back road games against the Buccaneers and Saints to close out a year that has been full of frustration. We’ll see how this team responds to adversity next week when Detroit comes to town, but if they want to keep their slim playoff hopes alive they’re going to need to play much better than they did today against Pittsburgh.