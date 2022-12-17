Panthers vs Steelers Week 15 preview: Three storylines to watch

We’ve spent most of Week 15 discussing playoff scenarios for the Carolina Panthers because that has been fun. It’s ridiculous that a team who fired their head coach after starting 1-4 on the season is now in contention for their division title. Well, it’s ridiculous to the outside observer. It’s also a testament to the hard work that interim head coach Steve Wilks has put into and been able to draw out of this team.

That work continues tomorrow, as none of the aforementioned playoff scenarios mean a thing if this team can’t keep winning to earn that spot. This week features the Pittsburgh Steelers, a perennial powerhouse who has fallen on a bad season due primarily to struggles at quarterback. Their defense, while being the highest paid such unit in the NFL, has also left plenty to be desired. This is a combination of motive and opportunity that should see the Panthers to victory on Sunday, if only it were that simple.

This week, I’m watching for three things to continue building my faith that these Panthers just might have a chance after all.

Cin-Darn-ella

Three weeks into Sam Darnold’s 2022 season, the Carolina Panthers were riding high. They were 3-0 and former offensive coordinator Joe Brady had the offense humming behind a mistake-free Sam Darnold. Swap out a humming passing attack for an overwhelming commitment to the run, and you could say much the same for the start of Darnold’s start to this season.

The strength of the running game will certainly help shield Darnold from some mistakes, but the team will depend on his ability to complete passes and protect the football all the same. Plenty of fans are leaning into “Bearded Darnold” as a new, calmer, more focused quarterback, but I won’t believe it until he’s run out the season without turning back into a pumpkin.

In some ways, you have to hope that it will be this week. The Panthers haven’t seen if or how much Darnold’s confidence will be shaken by a costly mistake. Their identity built around pounding the rock might need to adjust in the wake of such an event and they’re better off learning about it now than in the playoffs—I know, I can’t believe I’m still writing sentences like that either.

Running through the obvious choice, Part II

Last week, the Panthers had an obvious option to lean on the running game to limit their exposure to mistakes through the air against an opportunistic Seattle defense. That choice worked and the Panthers ground out a close, but convincing, win against a good team.

This week—against a team of, uh, suspect quality—they face a similar choice. The Steelers are giving up 116 yards per game this season, including 215 yards in a loss last week to a Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens.

The Panthers have posted 168 yards per game since trading Christian McCaffrey. This is a case of a Carolina strength matching up against, if not a weakness, at least a vulnerabilty.

It also shares the benefit of last weeks game plan in that it shields the team from any liability if Darnold does choose this week to implode and/or shave off his magic beard.

Can they close early?

For all that they have identical records this week, the Steelers and the Panthers are two teams in terribly different places. The Panthers feel dangerous, but to actually be so they have to take care of business against the Steelers. Carolina played the Ravens tight and lost when they had Jackson under center. The Steelers managed to lose a close game to the Ravens under Tyler Huntley.

Virtual Vegas seems to agree, as the spread for this game on DraftKings Sportsbook has shifted from favoring the Steelers by three points to favoring the Panthers by two. To have any postseason hopes at all, the Panthers need to leave that margin in the dust and post a second, consecutive convincing win. That means getting up early in the first half and keeping enough pressure on in the second so as to eliminate all suspense at the end of the game. It’s what a good team would do.

I don’t know if the Panthers can do that right now, but it is going to tell us a lot about their chances going forward if they can.