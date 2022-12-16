Week 15 NFL Picks and playoff rooting guide, powered by Tallysight

Welcome to Week 15 of the NFL Season. Keep an eye out because these games are being played on both Saturday and Sunday of this week. Take that, college football. The Panthers playoff hopes are becoming more realistic by the day, even though there is also still every possibility that they will miss out on their only ticket: the NFC South division title.

For the moment, we’re going to assume that the Panthers team—and fans thereof—are interested in current success and as such are playing and rooting for Carolina to make it in. That means your first priority this week as a fan is to pull for a Panthers win against the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8). They may have the same record as the Panthers, but they are firmly in last place in their division and are having at least as much quarterback trouble as the rest of the NFC South. Heck, we might as well invite them to join our division.

Your second priority as a Panthers fan is to root for the Cincinnati Bengals. They are playing the division leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) this week. With only one game between them at the moment, a Panthers win and Bucs loss would put the Panthers into first place in the NFC South.

Those two games are easy. The rest of playoff math this time of year can get a little complicated. Fortunately for the Panthers, the dismal overall record of every team in the NFC South has the winner of our division virtually locked into the fourth seed of the playoffs. That means the NFC South champion will host the 5th seed, or 1st Wildcard, team on the opening weekend of the playoffs. Right now, that’s the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) who have a two-and-a-half game lead on the sixth seed right now and an outside shot at taking over the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) for the NFC East title.

The other fifth seed options is the winner of the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) and New York Giants (7-5-1) game—or either of them if we could be so lucky as to see them tie again—the Seattle Seahawks (7-7), or the Detroit Lions (6-7). All of these are outside shots that would require the Cowboys to lose out the rest of their schedule.

All of that is to say that if you don’t want to see the Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium in January then you should either root for them or the Panthers to lose a whole lot of games over the next month. And really, half of you have already been rooting for the Panthers to tank and more than half of you have been rooting for the Cowboys to lose every week. I think we’re covered.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.