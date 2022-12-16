Panthers Reacts results, Week 15: Are the Panthers headed in the right direction?

The Panthers took care of business on the road against the Seahawks in Week 14 and placed themselves right in the midst of a division title race with the Buccaneers, and they will go for their third straight win when they take on the Steelers at home on Sunday afternoon.

As we do every week, a few days ago we asked you if you believe the team is headed in the right direction as they get ready to welcome the Steelers to Bank of America Stadium in Week 15.

The results are now in, and after the Panthers’ biggest win of the 2022 season, fan confidence is back up to preseason levels: it’s up to 85 percent, which is a whopping 30 points higher than last week’s result.

I’m not surprised to see the confidence number go up after a week where the Panthers pulled off their biggest win of the year, especially since they turned the NFC South into a legitimate race with the Buccaneers. The only thing that surprises me about this week’s result is how much higher the number is over last week, but to be honest with you even that’s not too surprising since the Panthers won a huge game on the road and appear to be buying into Steve Wilks’ philosophy at just the right time.

I feel like this week’s game against the Steelers will be the true litmus test to see if this Panthers team is for real, and if they can pull off a third straight win and firmly place themselves in the playoff hunt, fan confidence will rise even higher (as it should).

What do you think, Panthers fans? Are you still confident in the direction the Panthers are going? Do you think they have a chance to win the division and host a playoff game? Feel free to discuss your thoughts on the results of this week’s survey in the comments, and please make sure you sign up for future surveys so your voice is heard!

