49ers vs Seahawks ‘Thursday Night Football’ picks, powered by Tallysight

For those of you who miss Christian McCaffrey and want to see him being happy and productive in his new home then don’t miss this week’s San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks game on Thursday Night Football. This game also presents an interesting measuring stick for Panthers fans.

Beating the Seahawks last week was the biggest thing the Panthers have done all season. How Seattle fares against the first place team in their division can give us an idea of just how seriously to take this two game winning streak in Carolina.

The 49ers are heavy favorites. They have survived multiple weeks of quarterback injury turmoil and have a former Mr Irrelevant, Brock Purdy, currently playing as well as any Panthers quarterback has all season. Will the Seahawks fall to that standard twice in the same week or will they pull within a game of their own division title and keep the season stretch run interesting?

