Keep Sounding: Playoffs?? Panthers beat Seahawks, face Steelers

The Panthers somehow control their own destiny.

By Jonathan DeLong
As we all expected at the beginning of the season, we sit in mid-December with the Carolina Panthers in control of their playoff destiny. It started with a surprising upset win in Seattle over the Seahawks and can continue at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here’s the show:

  • Baker Mayfield is less bad with the Rams but we don’t hate him
  • The Panthers beat the Seahawks and did so handily
  • This defense is very very good
  • Jaycee Horn is turning into one of the best cornerbacks in the league, and Sunday may have been his coming out party
  • Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu as stars of the defense
  • Sam Darnold doing just enough to not mess up, which is the formula the Panthers have to rely on
  • Chuba Hubbard’s nice game
  • Kenny Pickett’s totally average sized hands
  • The Steelers have one player that will pretty much single handedly decide who wins and loses this weekend
  • Score predictions

