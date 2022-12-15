Keep Sounding: Playoffs?? Panthers beat Seahawks, face Steelers

As we all expected at the beginning of the season, we sit in mid-December with the Carolina Panthers in control of their playoff destiny. It started with a surprising upset win in Seattle over the Seahawks and can continue at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here’s the show:
- Baker Mayfield is less bad with the Rams but we don’t hate him
- The Panthers beat the Seahawks and did so handily
- This defense is very very good
- Jaycee Horn is turning into one of the best cornerbacks in the league, and Sunday may have been his coming out party
- Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu as stars of the defense
- Sam Darnold doing just enough to not mess up, which is the formula the Panthers have to rely on
- Chuba Hubbard’s nice game
- Kenny Pickett’s totally average sized hands
- The Steelers have one player that will pretty much single handedly decide who wins and loses this weekend
- Score predictions
