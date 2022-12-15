Keep Sounding: Playoffs?? Panthers beat Seahawks, face Steelers

As we all expected at the beginning of the season, we sit in mid-December with the Carolina Panthers in control of their playoff destiny. It started with a surprising upset win in Seattle over the Seahawks and can continue at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here’s the show:

Baker Mayfield is less bad with the Rams but we don’t hate him

The Panthers beat the Seahawks and did so handily

This defense is very very good

Jaycee Horn is turning into one of the best cornerbacks in the league, and Sunday may have been his coming out party

Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu as stars of the defense

Sam Darnold doing just enough to not mess up, which is the formula the Panthers have to rely on

Chuba Hubbard’s nice game

Kenny Pickett’s totally average sized hands

The Steelers have one player that will pretty much single handedly decide who wins and loses this weekend

Score predictions

LINK TO SHOW

Listen and subscribe on Spotify and Apple Podcasts