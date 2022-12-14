A nuanced look at the playoff picture in the NFC South, the dumbest division in the NFL

The NFC South is making a prime argument for division-level relegation in the NFL as they enter Week 15 of an 18-week season with every team technically alive for the division’s guaranteed playoff berth despite all of them having a losing record. Here are your current NFC South standings:

The numbers above are the team’s records followed by their (divisional records).

As you can see, the Bucs and the Panthers have the easiest path to winning the division. If either team wins out then they will take the crown. That’s because the penultimate game on each team’s schedule is against each other, in Tampa Bay. The winner of that will likely have the the clear best divisional record, a superior head to head record in Carolina’s case, and at least a tied overall record, or simply better record in the Bucs case.

That is the simplest that this gets. However, this being the NFC South, there is plenty of room of more chaos than simply “one team wins all of their games.” So much more room, as it turns out, that it is going to take another 1,500 words to game it all out. Here is a look at each team’s schedule and prospects.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 15: vs Cincinnati Bengals

Week 16: at Arizona Cardinals

Week 17: vs Carolina Panthers

Week 18: at Atlanta Falcons

The Bucs have a one game lead on the Panthers and are currently not favored to win their game this week against the Bengals. They have generally been playing poorly for weeks and only have two wins this entire season against opponents with a winning record: the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 and the Seattle Seahawks. They even only beat Andy Dalton’s Saints by one point. All of that comes amidst speculation that soon-to-be-free-agent quarterback Tom Brady already has his eyes on where he might play next season. This is a team that is vulnerable and potentially unfocused.

A probable loss to the Bengals should have been followed by competitive games against the Cardinals, Panthers, and Falcons. However, injuries at quarterback for the Cardinals and Falcons have thrown doubt over any predictions for these games. Entering the Panthers game, this team could easily by 1-1 or 0-2.

To make the playoffs, the Bucs need to win one more game than the Panthers or tie the Panthers overall record and beat them in their remaining head-to-head game. There is still wiggle room room for the Panthers in that second scenario, but that gets needlessly esoteric.

Basically, the Bucs will likely have to beat the Panthers to make the playoffs.

The Carolina Panthers

Week 15: vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 16: vs Detroit Lions

Week 17: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 18: at New Orleans Saints

Being one game behind the Bucs, the Panthers have little margin for error in their playoff hopes. As we just discussed, the Bucs are unlikely to win out their schedule. The Panthers, for that matter, are also unlikely to win out, but any Bucs loss widens the Panthers chances. Essentially, every game Tampa Bay loses is one more game the Panthers can afford to lose so long as they beat the Bucs in their Week 17 head-to-head match up.

In Week 15, the Panthers are currently favored to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers by two points. This is the first time they have been favored to win a game since their Week 4 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. They are, for the record, 0-3 in games in which they were favored this season (all games under former head coach Matt Rhule). They are more likely to win this game than the Bucs are to beat the Bengals. This is a chance to make up some ground.

The currently 6-7 Lions are another team who, like the Panthers, are on the rise down the home stretch of the season. The Lions will be fighting for their own slim playoff chances and may well be the best team the Panthers face for the rest of the season.

The Panthers could be anywhere between 0-2 and 2-0 over the next two weeks. An 0-2 entering the Bucs game does not kill the Panthers playoff chances, but it does put them on life support. The Bucs could pull the plug with either a win against the Panthers or a win against the Falcons in Week 18.

Any other record simply requires the Panthers to beat the Bucs in Week 17 while matching their record outside of that game. In that case, for every game the Bucs lose, the Panthers can lose one and still come out on top of them in the final standings.

The Atlanta Falcons

Week 15: at New Orleans Saints

Week 16: at Baltimore Ravens

Week 17: vs Arizona Cardinals

Week 18: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Falcons are currently tied in overall record with the Panthers, one game behind the Bucs. However, their divisional record is so poor that their only hope to win the division is to win more overall games than either the Bucs or the Panthers. They can finish the season 3-3 in the division by doing so, but either the Panthers or the Bucs will likely finish 4-2 by virtue of having to play each other. The only other option is for them both to finish 3-2-1, which still puts them a half game ahead of the Falcons best possible divisional record.

Fortunately for the Falcons, they have, perhaps, the most winnable games on their remaining schedule. The Saints are the laughing stock of a laughing stock division, The Ravens may or may not have Lamar Jackson back in two weeks, the Cardinals are starting Colt McCoy for the rest of the season, and the Bucs seem to be falling apart at the seams. Every team here has questions at quarterback.

Unfortunately for the Falcons, they have a bigger question at quarterback than anyone. The team was already facing calls to put in rookie Desmond Ridder over a struggling Marcus Mariota when Mariota’s season ending knee injury forced their hands. Ridder will get his first career start against the Saints this weekend.

They will be a wildcard until we see Ridder play, but I wouldn’t bet on a renaissance being led by a rookie quarterback who couldn’t beat out Mariota for a chance to start for a 5-8 team. However, a Falcons winning streak under his new leadership could set up a hugely consequential game in their season finale against the Bucs. One way or another, we have to keep an eye on them.

The New Orleans Saints

Week 15: New Orleans Saints

Week 16: at Cleveland Browns

Week 17: at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 18: vs Carolina Panthers

And then we come to the Saints. The bottom dwellers amongst bottom dwellers, mayors of the NFL’s sub basement, the last of the least: New Orleans is home to the worst team in the worst division in the NFL and yet they sent their now-top-five pick in the upcoming draft to the Eagles last year for a wide receiver. What a job.

Of course, we can only make so much fun because they are technically still alive in the NFC South divisional race in Week 15. At one game ahead of them, the Panthers are hardly actually better.

The Saints route to the playoffs is simpler on the surface than in its totality. They have to finish with a better overall record than any other member of the NFC South. Based on records in head-to-head games, divisional games, and games against common opponents, the Saints will lose all other tie-breakers. They can achieve that by winning a lot (but not necessarily out) and getting significant help from the rest of the NFC South.

The Bucs have to lose at least three of their remaining four games, the Panthers and the Falcons each have to lose at least two. If the Bucs lose all four games and the Panthers and Falcons lose three or more each, then the Saints could technically still take the division with a 3-1 record down the stretch. The rest of the NFC South losing that many games is easily probable. It would keep them on par with their current winning percentages.

It is, in fact, far more likely than the Andy Dalton-led Saints winning out. But the possibility remains and so here it is laid out. They are likely to be alive in the division in Week 16. Their only elimination scenario is a Saints loss and a Bucs win.

Where does that leave us?

Amidst total chaos.

Quarterback issues across all four NFC South teams and a majority of their remaining opponents make many of these games nigh unpredictable. As long as they all win or lose at the same rate then the division title is going to come down to the remaining head-to-head matches left. The two most important, obviously, will be the Panthers at the Buccaneers and the Buccaneers at the Falcons in Weeks 17 and 18, respectively. This could well be decided between three or even four teams in the final week.

In short, if the Bucs or Panthers win out then they win it all. If the Falcons win out and the Panthers lose at least one game then they win it all. If the Saints win out and everybody else loses just a whole heck of a lot then New Orleans wins it all.

The Bucs are the best bet because they have the mathematically simplest path. The Panthers seem like a better bet because they are the hottest team in the division right now (seriously). The Falcons are a great dark horse candidate because they have the easiest remaining schedule. The Saints are a team for whom any bookie in the world would gladly take your money if you wanted to throw it in the trash.

Good luck with that.