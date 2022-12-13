Five key stats from the Panthers’ Week 14 win over the Seattle Seahawks

In Week 14 the 4-8 Carolina Panthers went on the road as big underdogs against the 7-5 Seahawks in one of the most difficult venues in the NFL. Carolina jumped out to a commanding 17-0 first quarter lead then did just enough to close out a 30-24 win. Here are the key stats behind the victory:

2 QB hits, 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss - Frankie Luvu may have only recorded four tackles against Seattle, but he absolutely wrecked multiple Seahawks drives. With some shrewd schemes from interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb, Luvu was in Geno Smith’s face throughout the game and his unrelenting pressure forced Seattle’s quarterback to throw away a plethora of passes. Luvu came up the middle, off the edge, and apparently through some invisible worm holes to stymie the Seahawks offense. It was an outstanding game from Luvu.

1 interception, 2 passes defended - The Panthers began the game embarking on a 13-play drive that ended with a field goal and a 3-0 lead. On Seattle’s first offensive play of the game Jaycee Horn made a brilliant interception. Horn anticipated where Geno Smith’s pass would go and at the perfect moment abandoned the receiver he was originally covering to jump the route of the intended receiver. Horn then returned the pick 31 yards to the Seattle 13. The Panthers scored on the next play to take an early 10-0 lead. Per PFF, Jaycee Horn has allowed zero yards in coverage in half of his career games. ZERO! That’s incredible.

99 scrimmage yards - Chuba Hubbard had 14 carries for 74 yards (5.3 YPC) and a touchdown while adding another 25 yards as a receiver. Chuba ran like a man possessed against the Seahawks, often surging for a couple of extra yards that didn’t initially seem available. His strong running helped the Panthers to control the clock and ultimately salt away a win in the end.

2 legs - Terrace Marshall Jr. had one of the most memorable receptions in recent Panthers history when he secured a catch with nothing but his legs! I’ve been watching football my entire life and don’t recall ever seeing a reception quite like that. Marshall’s 18-yard grab third quarter reception was the second play in what would become a 14-play drive that burned 6:40 off the clock and help the Panthers take a 20-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

4-4 record - Interim head coach Steve Wilks inherited a Panthers team that was 1-4 and looked awful. At the time of his appointment the only question remaining about Carolina’s season was whether they would end up with the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft. The team then traded away two key offensive players in Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson. Despite inheriting perhaps the worst quarterback situation in the league, Wilks has led the Panthers to a 4-4 record, including winning three of their last four games. Coach Wilks is pushing all the right buttons with this team.

The overall summary

This was one of the most enjoyable start-to-finish Panthers victory in a while. They looked great in the first quarter on both sides of the ball in building their 17-point lead. The Panthers and the Seahawks have a fairly strong rivalry after having been pitted against each other a number of times in recent years, so it was nice to see Carolina silence Seattle’s crowd.

Up next for the Panthers is a winnable home game against the 5-8 Pittsburgh Steelers. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Steve Wilks run his record to four wins in his last five games.