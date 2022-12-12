Patriots vs Cardinals ‘Monday Night Football’ Week 14 picks, powered by Tallysight

Is it just me or is most of the NFL having a down year this season? The Carolina Panthers aren’t the only team to meet middling expectations so far this season as the Arizona Cardinals are threatening Kliff Kingsbury’s job and the New England Patriots are struggling to find their groove behind Mac Jones. Fortunately, football always looks fine between evenly matched opponents, if you don’t look too closely.

The 6-6 Pats and the 4-8 Cardinals aren’t so far apart from each other that they can’t put on a decent show together. Ironically, the team with the worse record here is actually doing better in their division. The Cardinals are in 3rd place in the NFC West while the Patriots are alone at the bottom of the AFC East. That only really matters for scheduling next year, however, as both teams are firmly out of their division races. Unlike a certain NFC South team.

