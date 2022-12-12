Monday Morning Optimist: Exorcising the taint of years past

Yesterday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks was a great many things for the Carolina Panthers. Most importantly, it was a statement win for Steve Wilks and a message to the NFL that these Panthers are a serious, if hilarious, threat in the real, if risible, NFC South. It was a win that answered questions. Some questions have haunted the Panthers for years, others were answered only temporarily, but all of them will have to account for yesterday’s result just the same. How many questions can one win address?

A win on the road? Check.

A win against a team with a winning record? Check.

A win against a contender? Check.

A convincing win? Check.

A win against a team that scored 17+ points? Check.

A winning streak? Check.

Seattle is, today, the eighth seed in the NFC Playoff picture. With seven seats at the finish, they are very much in contention for the playoffs. The Panthers didn’t just look like they belonged on the same field as the Seahawks, they looked better than them for most of the game. I still think it is an incredibly long shot that the Panthers pull of an NFC South title this season (a concept we will explore in greater depth later this week), but the possibility is grower ever more probable by the week.

What I liked

Steve Wilks

Two wins in a row and a 4-4 record as an interim head coach has done nothing to quell the growing interest from fans, media, and teammates in the Panthers retaining Wilks as the permanent head coach after this season. He has unified and motivated this team to play above its limitations, an ability that should not be discounted.

The Panthers, on a technicality of the Rooney Rule, would still have to interview two outside minority candidates before they could officially remove the interim tag from Wilks name. Don’t expect that to occur tomorrow, in short. But he has made his case better than any interim coach in recent memory.

He took over a 1-4 team that had an inside shot at the 1st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and has them one game behind the division leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers entering Week 15. The Week 18 game where the Panthers visit the Bucs on January 1st, 2023 could well decide the division title. That is nothing short of miraculous. In this case, for clarity’s sake, being miraculous is not mutually exclusive of being hilarious.

Jaycee Horn

2021’s first round pick caught three balls from Geno Smith yesterday. One was clearly out of bounds, one barely so, and the first was returned to set up a Panthers touchdown that set the tone for the game. He also recovered the onside kick that, with 0:16 left in the game, could have given the Seahawks a chance to steal this win.

He was everywhere and yet somehow has nowhere to go but up as a second year player who missed most of his rookie season.

The entire running game

This was a team win that was held together and drive forward almost entirely by the team that kept the ball on the ground. The Panthers threw for 120 yards but rushed for 223 on 46 carries. D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard both totaled 74 yards, while Raheem Blackshear and even Sam Darnold contributed 30+ yards apiece.

Most of Darnold’s rushing came on a single scramble in the second half in which he picked up 26 yards. It was, in every sense of the word, a team effort. No small amount of credit goes to the offensive line who managed to get push against the Seahawks even though they knew what was coming for most of the game.

This is as stable of a concept as any that the Panthers can point to this season as an identity. We’ll see how well they can carry that forward against more teams that will be expecting the Panthers to do everything possible to hide their quarterback play from prying eyes.

Terrace Marshall Jr

Terrace Marshall Jr with the catch of the day

Whoa, buddy, what a catch. I don’t care of the Panthers go 5-12 or 9-8 and win the damn Super Bowl, there will not be a better image to encapsulate this season than Marshall securing a big catch for a bigger first down with a strip of flesh that knows no proper name in the modern vernacular.

What I didn’t like

Sam Darnold

Darnold knocked off some of the rust that was evident in his Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos. He threw with a touch less hesitation and a hair more haste. Many of his throws were still often late, off target, or plain lucky to be completed instead of intercepted.

He may be 2-0, but I’d be just as happy to see PJ Walker or Brian St Pierre taking snaps next week. Darnold ain’t it and he shouldn’t keep starting if this team is serious about pursuing their current playoff aspirations. Again, I feel like I can’t type stuff like that without immediately saying that any such aspirations are foolhardy at best. Still, stranger things have happened and they will be more likely to happen if the Panthers minimize the chaos they bring to the table along the way.

This week was symposium on how the NFL rewards results over process when viewed on a single game scale.

Steve Wilks

I’m all for the guy getting his shot at the full coaching gig here, but we’ll still call him out when he makes mistakes. The biggest mistake this week was the four-play, goal to go sequence in the middle of the third quarter.

The Panthers held the ball while up three points, but having been outscored 17-3 since establishing their initial 17-point lead. They came up short of earning a first down on 3rd and one at the Seattle five, but picked up the first on a gutsy fourth down call. They had first and goal at the three and had been running all over Seattle all day. Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo then called four straight passing plays that relied on the offense’s weakest link for success: adequate quarterback play.

It was a too-cute-by-half series of decisions that was costly in a game that remained close to the end. While the mistake may have been McAdoo’s, Wilks is the head coach and should have stepped in when approving of the decision to go for it on fourth down instead of kicking the field goal.

This may seem small in the wake of a win, but it is the kind of mistake that will cost this team when competing against other good teams in the future.

What’s next?

There are still four weeks of regular season football to be played. The Panthers will either be in the playoffs or have cemented a middle tier draft pick at the end of it all. That may seem like a middling end to a season, but consider what we’ve seen.

The Panthers had the inside track on the first overall pick as the worst team in professional football under former head coach Matt Rhule. We were all busy telling each other about the young talent and how they could form the backbone of a competitive team in the years to come. Woe were we.

Instead, we’ve seen consecutive weeks of a competitive team. The Ravens are all but certainly going to the playoffs in the AFC and these Panthers played them down to the wire. The Broncos are an awful team but with an incredible defense that the Panthers ran all over. The Seahawks were one of the favorites for an NFC wildcard spot and are now chasing Ron Rivera’s Washington Commanders thanks to the Panthers. The bright dream of competitive football has visited the Carolinas this holiday season like some weird ghost of seasons future. Proof, as it were, that the platitudes we shared at the start of the season were real.