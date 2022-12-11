Panthers open as 1-point home underdogs against the Steelers

The Carolina Panthers beat the Seahawks and climbed up to second place in the NFC South in Week 14, but the oddsmakers must believe that was a fluke as the Panthers are 1-point home underdogs against the Steelers heading into Week 15, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently set at 39 points.

The Panthers are 5-8 and trail the Buccaneers by one game in the NFC South race, and the 5-8 Steelers are tied with the Browns for last place in the AFC North, so I’m not sure I understand why the oddsmakers would favor Pittsburgh in this one. The Panthers are traveling across the country after being on the west coast in Week 14, so maybe that’s why the Steelers are favored here.

The Steelers are coming off a loss to the Ravens in Week 14 and are currently tied for last place in the AFC North. The Panthers have won two straight games for the first time this season and seem to be on a hot streak, so there’s a decent chance Panthers fans will be happy after this one ends.

