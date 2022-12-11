Panthers 30 Seahawks 24: Carolina finally wins one on the road in 2022

The Carolina Panthers got off to a hot start for both the offense and the defense today against the Seattle Seahawks. Two false start penalties ‘derailed’ their opening drive, forcing them to settle for a 43-yard field goal instead of a possible touchdown.

Geno Smith’s very first pass was intercepted by Jaycee Horn and returned 31 yards to set up a quick strike, 13-yard touchdown pass from Sam Darnold to Shi Smith to put the Panthers up 10-0.

The Panthers next drive was a consistent march down the field for a touchdown on a 12-play, 74-yard drive. The Seahawks looked to be in trouble when Frankie Luvu forced an incompletion that brought up 3rd and 5 from the Seattle 38 yard line. A couple of big Russell Wilson Geno Smith plays later, however, and the Seahawks scored to cut their deficit to 17-7.

The teams then traded disappointing drives that saw the Panthers in better position. Significant pressure on Darnold culminated in a third down sack and resulted in a punt. The Seahawks then were gifted the opportunity to celebrate Smith’s first multi-interception game since 2014. A false start on first down, followed by a run stuff by Brian Burns, backed the Seahawks up to second and 17. Smith threw an interception directly to CJ Henderson on the following play.

Moxie and penalties all earned by Sam Darnold and some hard running from Raheem Blackshear brought the Panthers up to the Seattle 11 yard line in four plays. Continued pressure by the Seahawks forced a third and twenty. A failed conversion there held the Panthers to a 32-yard field goal attempt. Eddy Piñeiro’s kick was good and gave the Panthers a 20-7 lead with 2:09 left in the half.

Godwin Igwebuike returned the ensuing kickoff 50 yards to the Panthers 46 yard line. Smith drove the Seahawks down the field for a touchdown, leaving only 0:16 in the half.

The Seahawks opened the half with a 35-yard kickoff return and then a 9-play, 51-yard drive that the Panthers were lucky to hold to a field goal.

The teams traded punts before the Panthers next threat to score. A 14-play, 66-yard drive that took 6:04 off the clock ended on a failed fourth and goal attempt. The drive was keyed by a 26-yard Darnold scramble and an 18-yard Terrace Marshall Jr reception that was made first with his legs before he secured it with his hands. Unfortunately, a fourth down conversion to set up fourth and goal from the three was followed by four failed pass attempts. The Seahawks took over at their own three yard line.

Seattle battled for seven plays before the Panthers forced a punt on the ensuing possession. Carolina responded with a 10-play, 5:26 drive to score a touchdown and extend their lead to 27-17 with only 6:52 left to play in the game.

The Panthers forced a quick three and out, then ground out the rest of the quarter on the ground. They kicked a 39-yard field goal to lead to the Seahawks 30-17 with 1:56 left in the game. Seattle’s response was swift, they marched down the field with no turnouts and scored a quick touchdown to pull the game within a touchdown with 0:16 left. The scoring play was an abysmal effort by the Panthers defense as a unit.

Horn limped off the field after the touchdown play, but was healthy enough to recover the onside kick and seal the Panthers first road victory since November of 2021.