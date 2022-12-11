Panthers vs Seahawks Week 14 preview: Three storylines to watch

The Carolina Panthers are a team still figuring out who they are. That isn’t great in Week 14, but all but the silliest hopes of playoff contention have long since sailed. The team can either try to build culture under a strong candidate for the permanent head coaching job or they can tank to try and build value in the upcoming draft. Their choice, after a convincing win against a hapless Denver Broncos team last week, is clear. They are trying to build.

The Seattle Seahawks are an interesting opponent for their Week 14 game. Pete Carroll’s squad is neither the best nor the worst team the Panthers will have faced this year. What they are is a measuring stick, one that can be used to gauge the consistency with which Steve Wilks’ Panthers—for it is now very much his team—can bring their own product to the field. The Seahawks are good, but at 7-5, clearly beatable.

If the rest of this season is an extended interview/foundation laying for Steve Wilks then here is what I’m watching for today. Call them signs of progress on a significant remodel.

Pressure on the quarterback

Sam Darnold looked like a different quarterback the last time we saw him on the field. I wouldn’t say confident, but he was poised and capable. His decisions may have taken a second or two longer than one might have liked, but they were generally correct. For a quarterback with his athletic talent, that’s enough to win games in the NFL with a competent coaching staff.

The Seahawks, as with the rest of the league, are aware that the secret to turning Darnold into a moldy pumpkin on the porch is time and pressure. Put him under enough pressure over a long enough period of time and he will resort to ill-advised, hero throws that destroy his team as surely as any direct action an opposing defense could take.

Directly, Wilks is able to affect this pattern by getting in Darnold’s ear and keeping him collected. “is”, perhaps I should say “could be.” It is no tall order, as plenty of NFL coaching staffs have presumably tried and failed on this exact endeavor. But if we see Darnold shake off some of his rust from last week, process the field more quickly, and continue to make sound decisions even under pressure, then I’m crediting Sam first and Wilks second. It would be a hell of a job to pull off.

Indirectly, Wilks is able to affect Darnold’s traditional pattern of falling apart at the seams by approving and guiding an offensive gameplan that shields Darnold from the Seahawks turnover-happy defense as much as possible. That means short, quick throws, a heavy dependency on D’Onta Foreman, and only the occasional, well schemed deep shot. Much of this responsibility will fall on the oft-maligned Ben McAdoo, but Wilks will have his say in the matter. Success here would reflect well on both coaches.

An appreciation for history

Long snapper JJ Jansen is, as of this writing, tied for most games played for the Panthers with 221. He is tied with legendary kicker John Kasay. Today will be Jansen’s record breaking 222nd game. This is a remarkable achievement. Jansen has survived at his position through three head coaches and now two interim’s as a Panther. That alone is worthy of celebration by the team. The team’s own notice of this fact, however, is going to be under close scrutiny by fans.

Matt Rhule’s Way of the Panthers quickly attempted to jettison the historical trappings of this franchise. They de-emphasized the entire program built around Sam Mills’ Keep Pounding speech in favor of “building” a cult around Rhule. Nobody bought in, inside or outside the building.

Wilks’ appointment as interim head coach was celebrated as a way to move back to the traditions that made the Carolina Panthers into the team that we all grew to love. Today’s celebration of heroes past and present can be another step on that path. I talked above about Wilks laying a foundation for this program going forward. This is what that looks like, and it doesn’t have to be only for his Panthers. These events are culture builders that can survive head coaches—if the right hires are made.

A close spread

Our friends over at Draftkings Sportsbook have the Panthers are four-point road underdogs to the Seattle Seahawks. As a reminder, the Seahawks (7-5) have a winning record, the Panthers (4-8_) very much do not, and the home team is traditionally spotted about three points on betting lines. That means a neutral site game would favor the Seahawks by a single point.

The Panthers have played a few close, competent games of late. Wilks has the team 3-4 after a 1-4 start. Betting lines aren’t always good predictors of individual games, but they tend to work well when aggregated across a season. The house always gets their money in the end. Carolina’s lines are tightening and that’s as good an indicator as any that the outside world is taking notice of the transformation this team is undergoing since firing Rhule.