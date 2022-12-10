Panthers vs Seahawks Week 14 preview: 5 Questions with Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks are back on the Carolina Panthers schedule after a few years hiatus. Panthers fans became used to seeing Seahawks blue and green after playing them at least once a year from 2012 through 2016 and ten times total between 2010 and 2019. A December 2019 loss in Charlotte was the last time these two teams met and plenty has changed since then. For reference, that means the Panthers never played the Seahawks under former head coach Matt Rhule.

Here to help us get the inside scoop on a once familiar opponent is John Gilbert from Field Gulls, SB Nations home for all things Seattle Seahawks. We talk about Geno Smith’s ascendancy, and possible weaknesses, the critically injured state of their running back depth chart, and the new look of their post-Legion of Boom defense. Take a look.

Geno Smith is the story of the year in Seattle. Is he the real deal or has this been some careful smoke and mirrors show orchestrated by Pete Carroll? I only ask because Panthers fans are primed to believe that everything shiny is a lie.

Geno has been the real deal, and this Seattle team is nowhere near where they are now without him. He’s certainly had moments here or there that make you scratch your head, but over the course of 12 games, that is going to be the case for almost any quarterback. As for how he’s done it, it’s simply been making the right reads and getting the ball where it needs to go.

He has struggled at times taking sacks in passing situations, but that’s a small price to pay for someone who has played as well within the system as he has so far this season. I will not be surprised at all when he signs a big contract in the offseason, whether that is with the Seahawks or with another team, because he has earned his payday.

What’s next at running back for the Seahawks?

Travis Homer should be on the field this weekend, and they have a trio of backs on the practice squad in Darwin Thompson, Godwin Igwebuike and Wayne Gallman, so it won’t be a surprise if one of those three is elevated for the game Sunday to spell Tony Jones as needed. In addition, if injuries rear their ugly head and the team has to dig extremely deep in the position, last season they turned to linebacker turned fullback Nick Bellore and could do so again. He’s primarily a special teamer at this point in his career, but filled in as needed as a third down back when injuries have depleted the position.

The Seahawks are a long way from their hallowed Legion of Boom days. What is their current strength on defense and how do you expect that to match up against the Panthers, uh, mixed bag of an offense?

The biggest strength on the defense so far this season has been rookies Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant creating turnovers. Woolen collects interceptions like they’re no big deal, and Bryant has a knack for forcing fumbles that Seattle fans haven’t seen since the days of Byron Maxwell. That said, while there have been several individual performances this season in the group that have warranted praise, as a unit they have struggled at times, particularly in the trenches. I like the matchup for the Seahawks defense, primarily for reasons laid out in the answer to the next question.

To clarify what I meant before about mixed bag, Sam Darnold had his first start at quarterback for the Panthers this season in Week 12 and looked to be far and away the smoothest operator of this offense to date. PJ Walker is up and down, while Baker Mayfield is now a Los Angeles Ram. The only weakness that Darnold showed in his only game was the propensity to hold onto the ball too long. His decision making was, at best, rusty. How fast are the Seahawks’ edge rushers getting to the quarterback? Is this iteration of the Seattle secondary known for disguising coverages and blitz packages to confuse opposing passers?

The Hawks have been relatively predictable in terms of their coverages this season, and it’s while facing quarterbacks who hold the ball too long where they have found the most success. The secondary has huge upside potential, but is largely still very young and inexperienced, and the defensive front is composed of mostly high effort players who will get to the quarterback given enough time, but who are not dominant and winning their matchups instantly. Decisive quarterbacks who get the ball out quickly, such as Derek Carr, Tom Brady and Andy Dalton, have found great success against the young secondary, while those quarterbacks who have taken more time to deliver passes are those who have struggled the most.

Our friends over at Draftkings Sportsbook have the Seahawks as only 4.5 point home favorites despite their winning record and general competence compared to their opponent. Does that spread seem appropriate to you?

The Seahawks 7-5 record and getting to play at home against a 4-8 Panthers team would certainly seem to warrant a larger spread, but the Seahawks haven’t really faced a murderer’s row of opponents so far this year. Specifically, the Hawks have faced the second easiest strength of schedule so far this season, with just four of their twelve games coming against opponents that are at or above .500. (49ers, Chargers, Giants and Buc) Add in that they’re coming off an emotional come from behind victory over the Rams and that they’ll be playing the division rival 49ers next Thursday on short rest, and it certainly sets things up for a situation where they could be looking past Carolina. I certainly think the Hawks come away from this one with a victory, but will be exactly zero percent surprised if it is a closer game than many fans and observers think it should be.