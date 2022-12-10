Week 14 NFL Picks, powered by Tallysight

It’s Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season already. The 4-8 Carolina Panthers have had a year to remember, for sure, but it isn’t over yet. With distant dreams of the NFC South title, a permanent job for Steve Wilks, and general pride left to play for, Carolina hasn’t given up the ghost on their disappointing season just yet.

The Panthers aren’t the only NFC South team taking a trip to the West Coast for an afternoon kickoff. The division leading 6-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be playing the San Francisco 49ers at the same time that the Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks. A win for the Panthers and a loss for the Bucs would leave Carolina effectively tied for second place in the NFC South and only one game behind the leaders, with a head to head match up against Tampa still on the books for January 1st.

The Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints are both on a bye this week.

