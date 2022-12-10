Panthers Reacts results, Week 14: Are the Panthers headed in the right direction?

The Panthers took the week off last week after taking care of business against the Broncos in a 23-10 victory in Week 12, but thanks to a Saints loss to the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 13, the Panthers enter this week in third place in the NFC South.

As we do every week, a few days ago we asked you if you believe the team is headed in the right direction as they get ready to travel west to face the Seahawks in Week 14.

The results are now in, and after a week away from thinking about Panthers football, fan confidence is down from last week’s total: it’s down to 55 percent, which is an 18-point drop from last week’s result.

I’m a little surprised to see the confidence number go down after a week where the Panthers didn’t lose a game (of course, they didn’t win either), especially since they ended up improving in the NFC South standings. Of course, the Panthers waived Baker Mayfield (who immediately signed with the Rams and won a game on Thursday night) and are starting Sam Darnold on Sunday against the Seahawks, so that could have something to do with it. Whatever the reason, it’s odd to see the number fall, but as an old friend used to say: It is what it is.

What do you think, Panthers fans? Are you still confident in the direction the Panthers are going? Do you think Steve Wilks can turn things around, or are the Panthers in play for the No. 1 overall pick? Feel free to discuss your thoughts on the results of this week’s survey in the comments, and please make sure you sign up for future surveys so your voice is heard!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Carolina Panthers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.