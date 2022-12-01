Bills vs Patriots: ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 13 Picks, powered by Tallysight

Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with a divisional Thursday Night Football match up. The New England Patriots are hosting the Buffalo Bills in a game that finally gives facially neutral Panthers fans a clear rooting interest. At least, it is clear for those of us still holding a grudge from Super Bowl XXXVIII.

The Patriots, as a franchise, deserve every misfortune and misstep that the post Tom Brady era has to offer, and vice versa. The Bills, on the other hand, are a homegrown success story whose home growing shockingly began in the Carolinas. General manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott were, if you recall, longtime assistants here in Charlotte. They will forever be the ones that got away while we are stuck watching a seemingly ceaseless procession of bad decisions hold our favorite team back.

Here’s to hoping, once more, that Steve Wilks or whoever replaces him can finally turn our sinking ship around.

Anyway, enough of the moping. There is no reason not to root for McDermott’s continued success and Bill Belichik’s continued misery. Go Bills, or whatever they say up there.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook (where you can check out odds for tonight’s game), we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.