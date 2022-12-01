Panthers 2022 Bye Week Review: Offense

What a wild 2022 it has been for the Carolina Panthers on offense. They traded for Baker Mayfield deep into the offseason, and he won the starting QB job over Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, and Matt Corrall. There were high hopes for the offense to return to form with a former number one overall pick at the helm with a revamped offense, and a healthy Christian McCaffrey complemented by DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson as Mayfield’s top targets.

However, after a dismal 1-4 start, Matt Rhule was fired, Baker Mayfield found himself riding the bench, and Steve Wilks started PJ Walker at QB as he took over the reins of head coach. Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson were gone as the Panthers appeared to be flailing and on their way to an abysmal 2022 season. Instead however, we got a 3-4 run by the Panthers where (aside from the Rams game) they seemed at least competitive, and the offense embraced the power rushing approach they were built for but seemingly shied away from with Matt Rhule at the helm. They enter their bye week at 4-8, which isn’t the best record but shockingly allows them to stay in the playoff conversation in the NFC South.

Let’s recap each position, as we give a mid-term grade to each. I will also provide notable players with their own individual grades.’

Quarterbacks

Baker Mayfield: F

I like Baker Mayfield. I really do. I had high hopes for a redemption story after being unceremoniously ousted by the Cleveland Browns for Deshaun Watson and being called a bad teammate on the way out. Well, he proved them wrong in that he seems like a wonderful teammate. However, between looking uncomfortable in clean pockets, having way too many passes batted, and being incredibly inconsistent with his throws, I don’t quite understand how he won the starting job. At least Carolina only gave up a 5th rounder for him, barring him starting more games in Carolina.

PJ Walker: C

PJ wasn’t even supposed to make the 53 man roster, and barring an injury to Matt Corral, I’m sure he would be on the practice squad. Walker has high highs and he has his low lows, but to come in and start after being the “4th guy” on the roster and manage to breathe some life into this team with some big time throws, I’m just happy he stuck around. Walker deserves to be at least a backup for a long time in this league. It helps that he threw one of the most beautiful Hail Mary’s I’ve seen from a Panther’s QB.

Sam Darnold: Incomplete

Just the fact that Darnold showed up, won a game against the Broncos, and didn’t void his bowels during the game means I’m not ready to give him a grade. He looked good behind the best offensive line he’s probably ever played with. It remains to be seen if he turns into a pumpkin after three weeks again.

Runningbacks

D’Onta Foreman: A

Filling a back of Christian McCaffrey’s caliber’s shoes wouldn’t be an easy task for anyone. However, Foreman has experience, having filled in for Derrick Henry last season. After Matt Rhule frustratingly wouldn’t use Foreman to spell CMC despite that being the REASON they brought Foreman in, he’s erupted as a rusher in an offense focused on what it was supposed to be good at. Foreman has 563 yards and 4 TDs, averaging 4.5 yards per carry on the season. The offense has enforced their will at several points in the last few weeks with Foreman leading the charge.

The rest: C-

Raheem Blackshear and Chuba Hubbard both have gotten their moments as rushers and receivers out of the backfield. Chuba has played a heck of a lot better this year than last (which isn’t saying much), though they both function best to spell Foreman. They benefit from a solid offensive line this year.

Wide Receivers

DJ Moore: B

Honestly, he’s just doing the best he can given the circumstances. Moore finally caught on a bit over the last few weeks. The offense is manufacturing touches for him and he wins in a lot of key areas, when the ball is thrown to him properly. He still appears on pace for a 1,000 yard season, and he’s made a few big plays down the field when the QB can chuck him a good deep ball.

The rest: C-

This group got bailed out from a D or worse by Terrace Marshall emerging as a play-maker on intermediate-to-deep passes. Its amazing to me that the guy who drafted him couldn’t find a way to work him in more. Laviska Shenault proved he was worth the 6th round flier for, as he’s got two long TDs on the season from manufactured throws as a threat with the ball in his hands. Carolina is using him in a way that suits his strengths, which makes him a threat in an offense that needs easy throws for their QBs. Shi Smith saw more targets during the Matt Rhule phase and he didn’t show much. He’s a decent slot receiver at times but I’d like to see more.

Tight Ends

Collectively: D

Ben McAdoo seems hell bent on making Ian Thomas a thing. He is not a thing, though I give them credit for trying to make the TEs they have work. Tommy Tremble has a few great catches as well, but overall this group doesn’t do a lot for me at the moment as receivers. This is a blocking unit as an extension of the offensive line.

Offensive Line

Ikem Eckwonu: A+

This team’s been looking for a franchise left tackle for almost a decade. By all metrics, Eckwonu is already one of the top tackles in the league as a rookie. Get those penalties under control and by year 2 we might be talking Pro Bowl.

The rest: B

I only give this unit a B because they do have their struggles and are not (yet) in the upper echelon of OL units. That said, it has been a breath of fresh air to see Carolina field a unit that can keep their QB clean. The clear strong point at this time is the rushing attack, but they seem to just get better overall every week. And the best part is, they will field the same starting unit next season if they can retain Bradley Bozeman at center. They do struggle when the team is forced to throw the football at times, but I believe that is more of an issue with a coaching unit in transition that wants to win football games after the initial plan for the offense left with Matt Rhule.

Those are my grades, but they could change as the Steve Wilks era takes hold and gets more time to adjust. Regardless, the power rushing game is the key at this point no matter who rides out the rest of the season at QB. What are your thoughts, Panthers fans?