PJ Walker to remain Panthers starter against Falcons

Steve Wilks has confirmed that PJ Walker will be the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football this week.

Walker’s familiarity with the current offense during a short week certainly factored into the decision. When asked if Walker could have been benched for his 0.0 passer rating in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, Wilks responded that he could “bench everybody” for their poor performance.

For all that this appears to be a vote of confidence in Walker, expect the struggling quarterback to be on a short leash Thursday night. It is unknown at this time whether or not Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold will be the top back up.

Mayfield competled 14/20 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns in relief of Walker last week, but has otherwise struggled on the season. Turnovers and batted passes have marred what was, briefly, an optimistic start for Mayfield in Charlotte. This decision makes it appear as though Mayfield will not be starting again for the Panthers unless injuries eliminate their other options.

Darnold has yet to play for the 2022 Carolina Panthers and, more specifically, for offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo. An ankle sprain sidelined him earlier this season and he has recently been activated from injured reserve. He is apparently not considered a starting option this week, but may figure into the rotation in the coming weeks as he gets more practice reps.