Monday Morning Optimist: Mercy

There are a lot of words for a loss like yesterday’s, but few of them are fit for a column about optimism. The Carolina Panthers faced, as expected, their first real test under interim head coach Steve Wilks. They failed.

That isn’t the same things as saying that Wilks is a failure or that these Carolina Panthers are not capable of being successful. It is simply a reminder that talking about being only so many games off of the NFC South lead is nothing more than fun. The reality is that the Carolina Panthers are likely the worst team in one of the worst divisions in professional football in 2022. Any competition outside of the NFC South is likely to be in name only.

I end each of these columns with a conversation about “what’s next” because optimism is about always looking forward. It becomes an interesting concept for a team in the middle of a losing season, however, as what’s next is both a short term and a long term question.

For now

In the short term, the Panthers need to choose a quarterback. PJ Walker has been the only guy to lead an inspired version of this team. He also threw two picks in an opening half that saw his team drop to 0-35 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Baker Mayfield threw two touchdowns in relief yesterday and yet still showed some of the erratic behavior that kept him on the bench when he first returned from injury two weeks ago. Sam Darnold also exists.

The decision, if Wilks were guaranteed a shot at the head coaching position, would be to play the quarterback who has the best chemistry with Terrace Marshall Jr. The Panthers have a young player in Marshall, on a rookie deal, who has the potential to develop into a legitimate number two wide out. They should explore that as best they can.

Who that quarterback is and if Wilks can afford that long of a view are questions that I can’t answer. We’ll just have to watch to find out. Or come back here in January and I’ll tell you how it went. Seriously, don’t hurt yourself watching this team. Don’t miss a birthday or a wedding or a grocery store trip.

For later

The Panthers did as they have done for years: flashed talent in an otherwise over-matched contest. You must be as tired of reading about it as I am of writing about it. The biggest difference this year is that the Panthers are entering the draft with seven picks, all of them in the first five rounds. What’s more, they aren’t in the market for a left tackle. That opens them up for picking any number of positions in the first round depending on how the board falls so long as those positions are all and only quarterback.

Jokes aside, it gives them a little bit of flexibility to move around in the draft to target their guys. Who “their’ is describing is a question for another month, but whoever they are, they aren’t walking into bare cupboards. This roster has shown competence. With a few extra pieces and a whole lot more preparation and leadership they can show competition.

The 2023 Carolina Panthers aren’t only awaiting a quarterback and a coach, but they aren’t awaiting much more than that. Are we actually close? We’ll see, but they only thing that will keep us far away from success is a series of bad decisions. Put another way, I’ll take a roster that is years away from competing over a roster that is years and years away any day.