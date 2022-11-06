 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Panthers open as 2.5-point home underdogs against the Falcons

The Panthers return home to take on the Falcons on Thursday Night Football in Week 10 after losing to the Bengals in Week 9.

By Bradley Smith
Carolina Panthers v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers were thoroughly dominated by the Bengals in a 42-21 loss that was over before the second half began in Week 9, and the sportsbooks don’t have much faith in the Panthers to pull off a home upset on a short week as they are 2.5-point underdogs at home against the Falcons heading into Week 10. The over/under is currently set at 42.5 points.

The Panthers are 2-7 and dead last in the NFC South, so it’s really no surprise they’re underdogs in this game. The Falcons are 4-5 and tied for first place in the division, but are coming off a 20-17 loss to the Chargers in Week 9. The Falcons beat the Panthers 37-34 in an overtime thriller in Week 8, and while both teams will be on short rest, there’s really no way to predict how this game will go.

Panthers-Falcons games are always an adventure, so there’s always a chance for anything to happen. If you ask me though, I fully expect the Panthers to find a way to lose and end up 2-8 by the time Thursday night is over.

