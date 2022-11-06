Panthers open as 2.5-point home underdogs against the Falcons

The Carolina Panthers were thoroughly dominated by the Bengals in a 42-21 loss that was over before the second half began in Week 9, and the sportsbooks don’t have much faith in the Panthers to pull off a home upset on a short week as they are 2.5-point underdogs at home against the Falcons heading into Week 10. The over/under is currently set at 42.5 points.

The Panthers are 2-7 and dead last in the NFC South, so it’s really no surprise they’re underdogs in this game. The Falcons are 4-5 and tied for first place in the division, but are coming off a 20-17 loss to the Chargers in Week 9. The Falcons beat the Panthers 37-34 in an overtime thriller in Week 8, and while both teams will be on short rest, there’s really no way to predict how this game will go.

Panthers-Falcons games are always an adventure, so there’s always a chance for anything to happen. If you ask me though, I fully expect the Panthers to find a way to lose and end up 2-8 by the time Thursday night is over.

This week’s odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can also find the odds for every NFL game.