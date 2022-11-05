Panthers vs Bengals preview: Three story lines to watch

The Carolina Panthers are set to visit the Cincinnati Bengals tomorrow for Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. That sentence, while factually accurate, belies by its simplicity the inexhaustible source of chaos that these Panthers have become. Yes, there will be football. How that football will be described and what it will mean for the ultimate destinies of either franchise is almost impossible to predict.

DraftKings Sportsbook holds the Bengals as -7.5 point home favorites, which is as reasonable a bar to set as any. Both teams are injured and neither has proved ready to seize on their identity and use that concept to just, plain win. The Panthers, obviously, are at a sizeable disadvantage. Their interim head coach, Steve Wilks, is melding his own philosophies with those schemes that were ostensibly installed through training camp. His path is to search for the best combination of his own leadership and the preparations that were completed when he was solely responsible for the defensive secondary. Rarely is the benefit of a full offseason’s worth of work more apparent than in watching the team of a coach who lacked one.

Still, the Wilks has kept the Panthers fighting in each game of his tenure thus far. That effort, both admirable and ongoing, has given the team a fire that they lacked under the previous administration. That has made them infinitely more watchable than what we saw in the first six weeks of the season and is why we’re still finding relevant story lines to consider in what many feel is a lost season. Here is what I am watching for against the Bengals:

A calming of the storm

While Wilks has only had three and a half weeks to coach his team against a variety of opponents, that is still enough time for some of the dust to have settled. This team’s calling card to date has been unmitigated chaos. From the beginning it was the shinings rays of individual talent breaching the pall of incompetence that led them. As Wilks put his mark on the team, individual effort began to cohere into team actions, into drives and scores.

Injuries, depth, and the short tenure of his leadership left those games incomplete, but each week showed progress. This week is an opportunity for the Panthers to take that next step. The Falcons game last week was both an exercise in the futility of predicting our games against them and an example of this team’s ability to grow. The Bengals have less history with the Panthers but they do, ironically, have specific history with them. It was against this franchise that the Panthers earned their only tie in franchise history back in 2014.

Now, Wilks and his version of the Carolina Panthers have a chance to strike a chord of consistency against an opponent whose only major story with this franchise is one emblematic of the chaos of recent weeks. I wrote this two weeks ago:

If Wilks can hold these guys together as the very picture of professionalism then he is doing the “incredible job” that Tepper mentioned as a requirement for his consideration as a candidate for the full time head coach job come next season.

Now “professionalism” doesn’t even seem a question, even though the Panthers are only 1-2 under Wilks tenure. The record seems to matter less to this team than their current leadership and so I expect it to be this week. That is no small thing and provides me with hope for this kind of growth the longer they under Wilks’ influence. Build the culture and the wins will follow.

Which PJ Walker will we see?

Walker’s game has long been characterized by inconsistency. Whether one is pointing to his accuracy, his decision making, or his overall level of play. Already we have seen his decision making improve by leaps and bounds over the last time we saw him play. His 3:1 touchdown to interception ratio is nearly the opposite of the 1:4 ratio he had posted in his Panthers career prior to this season.

The Panthers were clearly concerned about his propensity to turn the ball over. The game plan against the Los Angeles Rams precluded that possibility, but sacrificed any opportunity to win the game in exchange. They have begun opening up the field to him since and he has rewarded them with careful attention to where the football goes.

He has not, however, rewarded his coaches or teammates with a consistent level of play while also playing it safe. I would not attribute his first half struggles last week to caution, but something clearly stopped him from performing at the level he proved capable in the second half.

Will we get the Walker who won’t throw accurate balls beyond the line of scrimmage this week or the Walker who broke an NFL Next Gen Stats record for air yards on a single completion?

Wilks may be building a culture that the Panthers can be proud of as a team, but he won’t be winning many games this season if he can’t unlock the latter version of his quarterback for a full game.

An actual opponent

The Bengals will be the first opponent that the Panthers have faced who have multiple weeks of film of Wilk’s team to prepare with. At 4-4, with their season teetering on the edge of mediocrity, they are also likely to be hungry for a win.

The Rams got a disorganized team on effectively a short week, the Bucs were their own shambles, and the Falcons had little reason to prepare for a team with a quarterback. Now the Panthers are healthy, they have showed they can be dangerous in a variety of ways, but they have also showed how they like to advantage their talent against a variety of schemes under Wilks.

The Bengals might be the best test we have seen yet for these still-forming Panthers. Will their morale hold? Will their new found success on the ground be sustained? Can Brian Burns eat Joe Burrow’s shaky protection alive? These are the questions that the last three weeks appear to have answered. Now we will review those answers and determine the difference between what we know and what we thought about the Carolina Panthers.