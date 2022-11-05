Week 9 NFL Picks, powered by Tallysight

The Carolina Panthers and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to take each other on in Ohio this weekend in what is expected to be one of the least consequential games of Week 9. Surrounded by a host of divisional or otherwise important conference games, the most relevance this game is likely to have is as a gathering moment for the Bengals. Last year’s AFC Championship squad started 4-4 before taking over their conference with an impressive stretch run. Will the 2022 Panthers provide them another spark?

Elsewhere around the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons are hosting the Los Angeles Chargers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the New Orleans Saints are hosting the Los Angeles Rams, and the New Orleans Saints are hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

Averaging the collective wisdom of the CSR staff and you’d have the Panthers with an opportunity to put themselves back in striking distance of the NFC South lead when they host the Falcons on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. An opportunity that will only exist if they can take care of the Bengals.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.