Panthers vs Bengals preview

The Carolina Panthers played their first exciting game of football in probably over a calendar year this past weekend. They traded scores with the Atlanta Falcons and looked like a competent team with a competent quarterback. It wasn’t enough to win the game, but it would have been if not for a couple of strong gusts of wind that blew game winning kicks to the left of the uprights.

This weekend’s opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, are better than the Falcons. They’re 4-4 and haven’t quite found the magic that carried them to the Super Bowl last season. They’re without Ja’Marr Chase, which is huge hit to the explosiveness of their offense. They’re also coming off a terrible loss to the Cleveland Browns, which either means the Panthers are facing an extra motivated opponent or an opponent that’s losing faith in itself.

Panthers defense vs Bengals offense

The Panthers defense is telling a similar story to last year. They started the season as one of the league’s elite units capable of carrying the team. Random domination of the Buccaneers aside, the unit has looked more good than great after the first month or so of the season.

The other side of the ball is theoretically dominant, but that hasn’t been the case in practice. The skill position group is among the best in football—Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd are arguably the deepest trio of wide receivers in the league while running back Joe Mixon and tight end Hayden Hurst are good players at the position. Joe Burrow feeds those play makers, and he has the moxie and talent to one of the better quarterbacks in the league in time. The Bengals revamped their offensive line last offseason, but the unit is again struggling to protect Burrow, and it’s making sustainable offense hard to come by.

The Bengals are still capable of hitting big plays, even without Ja’Marr Chase. Tyler Boyd has touchdowns of 56 and 60 yards this season, and Tee Higgins has touchdowns of 41 and 59 yards. The Panthers will need to take advantage of the Bengals’ poor offensive line to get to Burrow and disrupt the offensive timing. Otherwise it’s going to be a very tough day in the secondary.

Panthers offense vs Bengals defense

The Bengals explosive plays on offense dominate most of the conversations surrounding their team, but the defense has sneakily been the better unit this season. Prior to Monday night’s loss to the Browns, the Bengals had not given up a single touchdown in the second half of games. They gave up three second half touchdowns on Monday alone.

The big question will be how the unit responds to the crack in the dam. Sometimes games like that prove to be an anomaly, and the defense bounces back without issue. Other times, that crack opens the floodgates as the players start to doubt their principles and lose trust in each other when the results aren’t desirable. The Panthers will be hoping for the former, and they have momentum on their side, to their credit.

PJ Walker has always been confident, and that’s never been more apparent than in the last two weeks. Ben McAdoo has been letting him push the ball down the field, which seems to be where Walker is most comfortable. The Panthers will want to hit a big play to help get points on the board early to plant that doubt in the mind of the Bengals’ defense after their poor performance in the previous game. If they can do that, they have a chance to keep the ball rolling offensively.

Overview

The Panthers have transformed from dreg of the league to plucky underdog. The Bengals have underperforming this season and have lost some unexpected games this season. Momentum favors the Panthers, so there’s a chance they make a game out of this. But in the end, the Bengals are the better team and will be extra motivated to head into their bye week on a good note.