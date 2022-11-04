Keep Sounding: Panthers lose to Falcons, trade deadline recap, Bengals preview

The Carolina Panthers lost one of the wildest, most exciting games of the year to the Atlanta Falcons and then followed that up by doing nothing at the trade deadline. We talk about that then look ahead to this weekend’s match-up with the Cincinnati Bengals. Here’s what we got:

The goods and bads of the Panthers result against the Falcons

The absurdity of how wide the range of possible outcomes was based on the result of a single game

Who gets blame—DJ Moore or Eddie Pineiro?

PJ Walker earning the starting quarterback job for the rest of the season and what that means for his future as a Panther

The Panthers inactivity at the trade deadline and if it would have made more sense for them to offload some of their players for picks

A preview of this weekend’s game against a Bengals team that’s very hard to figure out

Scoring predictions

