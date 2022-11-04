Panthers vs Bengals Week 9 Preview: Two defensive stars need to show up for the Panthers to triumph

The Panthers have managed to play some competitive football in the three weeks since the firing of Matt Rhule. Much of this sudden burst comes from an offense rallying around PJ Walker getting a chance to throw the football down the field, combined with a strong rushing attack headed by D’Onta Foreman running behind a gelling offensive line. However, the defense has consistently been the biggest factor in this team’s success, and it doesn’t get any easier this Sunday.

The Cincinnati Bengals have the second best passing offense by yards in the NFL, and the fifth best rushing offense by the same regard. Despite injuries in the secondary and along the defensive line, the Bengals are very much in position to jump ahead and regain their Super Bowl form at 4-4. The season is in their hands. The Bengals are currently around the middle of the pack (I use that liberally) in both passing and rushing yards on defense. Their strength is very clearly the offense despite a struggling offensive line.

The Panthers defense has struggled to generate four man pressure all season, as blitzes are the primary form of pass rush this team seems to generate. This game will likely call on the defense to be a bit more conservative with that, as even without Jamarr Chase, the Bengals offense can move the ball. That leaves Brian Burns and Derrick Brown, the two stalwarts of the defensive line, to win their matchups and generate some pressure. Burns has 5 sacks this season and 9 QB hits, where Brown has 1 sack and 5 QB hits. The Bengals revamped their offensive line a bit this offseason, however Burrow has been sacked 29 times this season so far. Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams has been playing through an injury, where right tackle La’El Collins has missed all week due to sickness. The interior offensive line is two free agent signings and a rookie at left guard, This is a plus matchup for the Panthers.

If there’s ever a game for the four man pass rush to come alive, its this one. If the Panthers can ever get back into striking distance of the NFC South crown, they need the defensive line to really dominate this matchup and limit opportunities for the Bengals offense. And that starts with the two first round picks, who have been playing phenomenal football.

We’ve seen them both absolutely destroy individual plays this season. Let’s just see what they can do against an offense that just went to the Super Bowl earlier this year.