Panthers Reacts results, Week 9: Are the Panthers headed in the right direction?

The Panthers lost an overtime thriller to the Falcons by a 37-34 score in Week 8 thanks to two missed field goals by Eddy Pineiro that both would have won the game for Carolina. As a result, the Panthers have dropped to 2-6 on the season and are firmly in last place in the NFC South.

As we do every week, a few days ago we asked you if you believe the team is headed in the right direction as they look to get back in the win column in Week 9 against the Bengals.

The results are now in, and despite the team’s loss to the Falcons, fan confidence is higher than it was last week: it’s up to 69 percent, which is a 13-point increase from last week’s result. It’s still down from the 84 percent result we got before the season began, but it’s holding steady despite the team being in last place in the division at 2-6.

I’m a little surprised to see the number go up. Fans like winning, and the Panthers failed to do that last week. Maybe it’s because the game was so close and the team fought back in the fourth quarter to force overtime, I don’t know, but I’m just glad that fans haven’t thrown in the towel yet. (Note: I have a feeling that might happen if the Panthers lose both of their next two games and are still in last place in the division at 2-8.)

What do you think, Panthers fans? Are you still confident in the direction the Panthers are going? Do you think Steve Wilks can turn things around, or are the Panthers in play for the No. 1 overall pick? Feel free to discuss your thoughts on the results of this week’s survey in the comments, and please make sure you sign up for future surveys so your voice is heard!

