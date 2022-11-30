Brian Burns named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Brian Burns has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week by the NFL. This comes after the Carolina Panthers edge player posted three tackles, two sacks, one fumble forced, and one pass defensed while helping his unit hold the Denver Broncos to only ten points.

He’s been that guy pic.twitter.com/9gLr3oQDMn — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 30, 2022

On the season, Burns has already reached ten (10!) sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 17 QB hits, 53 tackles, one forced fumble, and two passes defensed. The man has been everywhere this season and done just about everything. There is a reason why teams were interested in for his services at the trade deadline this season.

He is on pace for 14 sacks this season, which also puts him well in range of the Panthers single season sack record (15) held by Kevin Green (1999) and Greg Hardy (2013). The rest of his stats are on pace to hit approximately 18 tackles for loss, 24 quarterback hits, 75 tackles, 1.5 forced fumbles, and three passes defensed. I hope we all stay on the edge of our seats to see how Burns forces half a fumble.