‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 9 Picks, powered by Tallysight

I don’t want to say that there isn’t much to say about Week 9’s edition of Thursday Night Football, but you have a 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles team visiting a 1-5-1 Houston Texans team. These are two teams in very different places. You could even say in different times, since it looks like the Texans teams hasn’t quite shown up in 2022 yet.

This game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime and be available, through that service, nation wide. As such, the most interest that many Panthers fans will find in this game will be in figuring out just how that works in advance of next week’s Falcons at Panthers Thursday night Rochambeau.

For reference, you visit www.amazon.com on your favorite computing device or download the Amazon app to your favorite streaming device (such as a Roku or Google Chromecast or just on your Smart TV). Sign up or login, if you already have an account, and then look for the blazingly bright banner at the top of the homepage that won’t let you miss the event that Amazon is paying approximately $1 billion a year for the rights to exclusively broadcast.

Back to tonight’s game, it is, uh, going to happen. It’ll happen at 8:15 PM EST and it will stop happening once the Eagles finish scoring points after that. Or it will be a weirdly hard fought game in which anything could happen, but I wouldn’t bet on that.

