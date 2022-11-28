‘Monday Night Football’ Week 12 picks, powered by Tallysight

The Indianapolis Colts are hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in one of the least exciting match ups that Monday Night Football has seen all season. It’s a game of the young versus the old as, from one angle, brand-spanking-new-to-coaching Jeff Saturday is set to take on veteran Mike Tomlinson’s Pittsburgh Steelers and, from another, wizened veteran and part time Wal-Mart greeter Matt Ryan hopes to show Pittsburgh’s young whippersnapper, Kenny Pickett, a thing or two about quarterbacking. Boy, that sentence was a mess.

Weather should be mild for the game with no precipitation and little wind to speak of. Temperatures should hover in the mid 40s on the Fahrenheit scale. Unlike a Pittsburgh home game, the kicking operations for both teams should be just fine.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.