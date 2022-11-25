Week 12 NFL Picks, powered by Tallysight

Welcome back from your Thanksgiving hangovers. The Carolina Panthers are expected to provide an easy re-entry into the world of the living with a calm, completely normal game against the Denver Broncos. Both Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson are NFL quarterbacks who will, by definition, be playing NFL-caliber football for your entertainment come Sunday afternoon. Watch it at your own risk.

Elsewhere around the league, the Atlanta Falcons visiting the Washington Commanders might be one of the more interesting games in the league. There will also be a low barrier of entry for casual Panthers fans since you’ll already know everybody on both rosters. Say hi to Taylor Heinicke for me.

The Cincinnati Bengals at the Tennessee Titans will be your AFC (read: CBS) game to watch and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in Cleveland might give the Bucs an opportunity to finally pull away in the NFC South. They currently lead the division with a 5-5 record, sort of ahead of the 5-6 Falcons.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.