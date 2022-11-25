Panthers Reacts results, Week 12: Did y’all really think we were going to beat the Ravens?

The Carolina Panthers lost a close game, 13-3, to the Baltimore Ravens who are currently standing at fourth place in the AFC. Carolina may stand at 3-8 now on the season, but they can walk away from that game with some pride in a close game. The Ravens only broke away in the final eight minutes by scoring the game’s only touchdown off of a Shi Smith fumble that was recovered at the Carolina 31.

As we do every week, a few days ago we asked you if you believe the team is headed in the right direction as they look to win their second straight game in Week 11 against the Ravens on Sunday.

The results are now in. Despite the Panthers performance against a superior team, y’all are still losing confidence in a team you knew was bad. Fan confidence in the Panthers direction is down to 33%, which is 19% below where it was after the win against the Falcons.