Panthers open as 2.5-point home underdogs against the Broncos

The Carolina Panthers fell short on the road against the Ravens in a 13-3 loss in Week 11, and the oddsmakers don’t have much faith in them to pull off a win at home this week as they are 2.5-point home underdogs against the Broncos heading into Week 12, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently set at 36.5 points.

The Panthers are 3-8 and sit in last place in the NFC South, and the 3-7 Broncos are in last place in the AFC West, so my guess is the oddsmakers just flipped a coin to determine their favorites for this one. That’s probably the best way to predict how the Panthers will look on any given week anyway, if you want my honest opinion.

The Broncos are coming off an overtime loss to the Raiders in Week 11, and have struggled to score points all year despite having Russell Wilson at quarterback. The Panthers are 0-8 this season against teams outside the NFC South, and 0-3 against teams from the AFC, so literally anything can happen in this one.

